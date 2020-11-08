Fort HealthCare Slimdown Challenge
Fort HealthCare’s ninth annual Slimdown Challenge begins Tuesday, Nov. 17, with pre-registration beginning on Oct. 27. This community challenge is free and anyone at least 18 years old can participate. More details can be found on the challenge’s website: FortHealthCare.com/Slimdown.
This year’s theme is “Health for the Holidays.” Activities and education will encourage healthier eating during the holidays, stress management and ways to keep motivated during the winter.
The goal is to motivate participants to take charge of their health and to focus on what matters most including losing weight, lowering their blood pressure, eating better or just moving more. New this year, the challenge will include an additional mini-challenges and free weekly Zoom check-ins.
Love Light Tree
Fort HealthCare Partners is again offering its Love Lights Tree this holiday season. It is a way to acknowledge loved ones who are still living or those that have passed away.
A donation of $2 or more will add a light to a tree at Fort Memorial Hospital to honor someone or as a memorial. A donation of $25 or more will designate you a Love Light Tree sponsor. Mail-in order forms and instructions are on the campaign’s website. Online donations can also be made at FortHealthCare.com/Lovelights. A $5 minimum is required for online donations. Donations must be received by Dec. 14.
