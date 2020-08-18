Milo Rodby is one of six Deerfield and Cambridge-area soldiers whose military stories will be included in “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local soldiers that will be published in November.
When Milo Rodby enlisted in the U.S. Navy in late May 1918, the same month he graduated from Deerfield High School and just a few days before his 19th birthday, he may have suspected he would end up in France.
What he likely couldn’t foresee was that, as a hospital apprentice at a large Naval air station off the coast of France, he would end up caring for soldiers stricken with influenza as much as he would help to care for the battle-wounded and otherwise ill.
Rodby enlisted in Milwaukee on May 29, 1918, starting out as a seaman second class. After spending a month at Naval Station Great Lakes near Chicago, he was sent to Philadephia on June 24. There, he would board a ship for France on July 5.
Rodby would serve overseas as a hospital apprentice second class until November 1918, mostly at Naval Air Station Pauillac, not far from Bordeaux in southwestern France. He would conclude his overseas service by spending a few days, Nov 5-11, 1918, with the Northern Bombing Group at Saint-Inglevert, France, before heading home.
Ultimately, Rodby was honorable discharged from U.S. Navy active duty on Sept. 30, 1919, according to his service records filed with the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.
In France, he most certainly helped treat an untold number of wounded and ill soldiers.
As what became known as Spanish Influenza swept the globe in the fall of 1918, U.S. soldiers were hit hard both overseas and stateside.
Some historical accounts suggest that up to 40 percent of U.S. Army and Navy personnel worldwide were sickened with influenza and related complications such as pneumonia between September and November 1918, and that nearly as many U.S. soldiers may have died of influenza and related complications in 1918 as died of battle-related causes.
One published list of U.S. Navy and Coast Guard casualties for Oct. 9-16, 1918, includes the names of roughly 1,000 soldiers who were serving both stateside and overseas, who had died that week of influenza, “respiratory disease,” all-encompassing categories like “illness/disease,” or secondary complications such as pneumonia. The list is not necessarily a complete record of all influenza-related deaths in those branches of the U.S. military that week.
Similar published lists recount the influenza-related deaths of U.S. military service people stationed world-wide in September of 1918.
Naval Air Station Pauillac didn’t escape the pandemic.
One historical reference to a doctor who was honored for distinguished service in France during World War I credits his “command of the hospital at the Naval Air Station, Pauillac, France, and especially in the epidemic of influenza, for his great devotion to duty and unbound zeal in caring for the personnel, not only of his station, but also of the crews of the foreign ships which were in port.”
According to the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command’s website, www.history.navy.mil, Naval Air Station Pauillac was established in December 1917 “as an assembly and repair station supporting all U.S. Naval Air Stations in France.” It was shut down in February 1919, three months after the signing of the Armistice near Compiegne, France, that ended the war on Nov. 11, 1918.
After the war, according to his obituary, Rodby returned to U.S. Navy service as a pharmacist mate first class, putting in a total of 14 years active duty.
After that “he left the Navy as (a) graduate registered nurse, and for several years did private nursing in Indianapolis,” his obituary said. “In 1946 he came from Chicago to Fort Atkinson where at the time of his death he was owner and operator of Rock Springs tavern.”
Rodby had been born June 1, 1899, in Deerfield, the son of John and Clara (Swenson) Rodby. His mother also sometimes was called Sophie. According to his obituary, he was “the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Ole Rodby, pioneer merchants in the Village of Deerfield.”
Clara Rodby had died giving birth to twin boys in 1913; the twins survived and were raised by Deerfield-area extended family. John and Clara Rodby also had one daughter.
There were seven graduates in the Deerfield High School class of 1918, four boys and three girls. Two of the boys, Rodby and Franklin Van Sant, are listed on a monument in Deerfield Fireman’s Park, as having served in World War I. A third 1918 DHS graduate, Roy Gangstad, also served in World War I, according to Wisconsin Veterans Museum records, but is not listed on the Deerfield monument.
In all, 91 Deerfield soldiers are listed on the Fireman’s Park monument as having served in World War I, including five Gold Star Casualties who died in action. Those five Gold Star Casualties are Arthur Kopang, George Draeger, Richard Zechzer, Curty Larson and Elmer Larson.
On July 7, 1948, Milo Rodby married Hattie Brown, of Chicago, according to his obituary.
Rodby died suddenly on Oct. 10, 1948, at the age of 49, in Jefferson, Wisconsin. He was buried in Deerfield Lutheran Cemetery on Liberty Road in the Town of Deerfield, with the American Legion assisting in the military rites. Rodby had been baptized and confirmed at Deerfield Lutheran Church in Deerfield.
