Warnings from a Badger Hollow solar resident

As a dairy farmer in western Iowa County and a County Board District 19 Supervisor representing most of the farmland being sacrificed for Invenergy’s Badger Hollow Solar power plant, I have received many calls and messages from concerned residents in the Cambridge and Deerfield areas being targeted and threatened by proposed solar developments in their communities.
I would warn all to be wary of promises made by developers as to the minimal impact they say their projects will have on the lands and how easy it will be to convert the land back to agriculture. All one has to do is come to the Badger a Hollow site and see the tens of thousands yards of soil displaced, the retention ponds carved out, truckload after truckload of rock and gravel spread over the productive farmland, rows of steel posts (which look like a military cemetery), and the million plus glass panels containing heavy metals being spread across the landscape. Local leaders and especially the Public Service Commission decision-makers should not approve another industrial solar power plant without coming here and seeing the destruction and until we see how the promises made by Badger Hollow play out!
- Don Leix, Montfort, WI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.