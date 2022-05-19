May 19 Cambridge and Deerfield Art & Life Calendar

Wednesdays and Fridays: Story Time ShortsCambridge Community Library. Stories, songs and craft making every Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m. More information: (608) 423-3900.
May 30: Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department Memorial Day Breakfast. 6:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Cambridge Fire and EMS Station, 271 W. Main St. French toast, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, apple sauce, milk, orange juice, coffee. $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for kids under 10. Veterans free. Carryout available. More information: cambridgevfd.com or (608) 423-2014.
May 30:Memorial Day Parade and Veteran’s Park ceremony. 10:30 a.m. parade on Main Street, followed by ceremony in Veteran’s Park downtown.
June 3-Aug. 12 – Cambridge Arts Council Summer Concert Series6:30 p.m., Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge. Headliners and food options: June 3, The Trophy Husbands (Cambridge Lions Club pizza); June 17, Mad City Jug Band (Taco Truck); July 8, Small Blind Johnny (Cambridge Lions Club pizza); July 29, The Tooles (Taco Truck); and Aug. 12, The Driftless (Cambridge Lions Club pizza)
DEERFIELD
May 14: Lions CARe Car Cruise and Poker Run7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Start with a Paul Bunyan Breakfast at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove from 7:30-10 a.m., followed by Community Cookout at Deerfield Fireman’s Park in Deerfield from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.; and then a Community Ice Cream Social and Sock Hop from 2-4 p.m. at Marshall Fireman’s Parkin Marshall. Participating Lions Clubs from Cambridge, Deerfield, Cottage Grove and Marshall. More information: Lions Car Cruise and Poker Run Facebook Page.
May 21: 2022 Deerfield Farmers Market Opening Day9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St. The 2022 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 15. The market is seeking vendors and is seeking community members interested in helping grow and promote this weekly seasonal event. More information is at deerfieldfarmmarket.com or email deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.