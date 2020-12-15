The pandemic has upended our Christmas lists.
Remember when it was trendy to ask for gifts of live experiences? We thrilled at the theater tickets and train tickets to remote adventures. Then came Covid.
This year, I asked for a teapot.
New slippers are on another family member’s list.
Before this year, the old teapot had gone so long in-between uses that I almost discarded it in the Goodwill box. Who had time to sit and sip tea? Not this working mom of a teen and a tween.
Now, in our hunkering down with jigsaw puzzles and marathon Monopoly, the old teapot is constantly whistling. It’s made me realize how battered it is.
Are blankets on your Christmas list? National trends show those are big this year.
Homemade blankets have always had a special place in our house, and that’s become even more pronounced during the pandemic.
We have afghans from grandma and quilts from an aunt and another grandma. A baby blanket sewn by a godmother is still on our daughter’s bed.
Blankets are memory keepers.
It’s not homemade, but an oversized comforter I bought in college is still on our basement family room couch. I wrapped up in it to study for final exams, enjoying its expanse. Years later, toddlers napped on it.
Its trendy 90s peach color is faded, and there’s a small tear on one side. But I can’t bring myself to donate it; there are too many memories.
Years from now, when we reflect on this Christmas, warmth might come to mind.
I wish you a blanket and slippers Christmas.
I wish you tea poured from a teapot, new or old.
I wish us all healing from a tumultuous time. I look to a new year in which we can again share a cup of tea in a public space. I promise not to show up in my slippers.
