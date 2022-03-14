Being a local elected official in Cambridge can be uniquely challenging. Our community is split between two different counties — Jefferson County on the east side and Dane County on the west side. This is highly unusual for a single community and it makes cross-county collaboration extraordinarily important.
As a Jefferson County supervisor, I’ve had the pleasure to work for the last two years with Kate McGinnity, my counterpart on the Dane County Board. I have also had the pleasure of being friends with Kate for many years. She has always been a very thoughtful, kind, and collaborative person. So, it is no surprise that she brings these wonderful qualities to the county board and has become a great leader.
Kate was elected in spring 2020 and she hit the ground running immediately, working to disperse COVID-19 grants to dozens of local small businesses and distribute public health information in the early days of the pandemic, while she was just learning the job herself.
We’ve worked hand-in-glove on a number of projects to help our neighbors in Cambridge and the surrounding communities. As co-chairs of the Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network, we’ve been motivated to enhance the senior services in our area. We’ve compiled an up-to-date resource directory for seniors in the area and are also in the process of establishing programming for nutrition and broadband needs, both priorities that have been shared with us by area seniors.
Kate and I have led the project to finish the Bike Connector Trail to join CamRock County Park in Cambridge to the State Glacial Drumlin Trail in Deerfield. With Kate at the helm, we’ve met our funding needs and will soon complete construction on the first trail. This will be a game-changing opportunity for tourism and economic stimulus in Cambridge.
Perhaps most importantly, Kate has been tireless in her commitment to expand broadband access in rural Dane County. She founded the first-ever Dane County Broadband Task Force and has brought together fifteen experts and community leaders who are working together to solve this urgent problem. The Task Force, less than a year old, is already spearheading an effort to gather data on broadband availability in rural Dane County. Unbelievably, this is the first time this data has ever been collected. Once the data is gathered, local governments can use it to take action on applying for state and federal grant funding and work with internet providers to expand broadband access.
Kate is up for re-election on April 5 and I hope you will join me in supporting her. You can also request your absentee ballot now, just make sure to put in your request by March 15. This will be a low turnout election, meaning fewer people will vote because there are no statewide or federal elections, so your vote will count even more. Kate is a creative, collaborative public servant who wakes up every day to fight for our rural communities on the Dane County Board. She has more than earned my support, and I hope she’s earned yours too.
-Laura Payne, District 16 Jefferson County Board Supervisor