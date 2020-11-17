The Cambridge School Board has approved a one-year high school wrestling co-op with Marshall as both schools struggle to field teams in the Covid-19 pandemic. The board has also approved, in a split 5-2 vote, letting Marshall’s basketball team practice and host games in CHS’ gym this winter.
The school board’s Nov. 16 vote for the temporary wrestling co-op was unanimous. A vote by the Marshall School Board was expected on Nov. 18.
Athletic directors from the two high schools told the board that wrestling participation is down amid worries about Covid-19. With a co-op, they said, there would be enough athletes for one team.
Cambridge Athletic Director Mike Klingbeil said less than a half-dozen Cambridge wrestlers signed up for the season. Marshall is seeing similar numbers. Practice is set to begin Nov. 23 and the first matches are Dec. 5.
“The combination of the two, we are thinking, could give us pretty close to a full squad," Klingbeil said.
A co-op will get the two schools “through this year, and then we’re back to normal,” he added.
Wrestling is considered a “very high-risk sport,” in the pandemic, and students at both schools are learning virtually, Klingbeil acknowledged.
Klingbeil said Cambridge and Marshall share similar mindsets about safety protocols. Among other precautions, wrestlers will be required to wear masks at all times, he said.
CHS gym usage
School board members Sean Marren and Grace Leonard dissented in the 5-2 vote to allow Marshall’s basketball team to use the CHS gym for practices and games this winter.
“I am struggling with this one,” Marren admitted.
Marshall Athletic Director Matt Kleinheinz was open about seeking out Cambridge because its high school building lies outside Dane County, where there are strict Covid-19 gathering restrictions. CHS is just over the Jefferson County line, where there are Covid-19 guidelines but no restrictions.
The Cambridge school district is split by the Dane-Jefferson County line. Nikolay Middle School, Cambridge Elementary School and Koshkonong Trails charter school lie in Dane County, and subject to its Covid-19 rules.
The school board agreed to allow Marshall to use the two CHS gyms after 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights, for boys and girls practices.
CHS Principal Keith Schneider said Wednesday night was offered because there has traditionally been little to no other activity in the building on that night, as that is seen as a time for family and church and other community activities. During the pandemic, that has quieted further with virtually no one there any evening after about 4 p.m., Schneider said.
Schneider said community members using personal key fobs to access the fitness center at CHS would not mix with the Marshall athletes, and he said the school’s academic wing would be locked in the evening.
Klingbeil said custodians are confident they can clean and sanitize the gyms by 7 p.m. on Wednesdays so they are safe. Marshall would have access to a restroom, but not to locker rooms, he said, and its athletic director would always be present.
“If it was just coaches and kids (present) I don’t think I would be as supportive,” Schneider said.
Marshall expects to practice 15-20 times over the season and to host a total of 4-6 games. Klingbeil said some of those games might be on a weekend. For games, current conference rules would allow four spectators per athlete.
Marshall would be charged $35 per gym per practice session or game.
The school board reserved the right to bump Marshall to a different time if a student group or a community group like the Cambridge Community Activities Program asked to use a gym on a Wednesday night.
School Board President Tracy Smithback-Travis said while she is “comfortable with the overall notion,” of allowing Marshall to use the gyms, she was “not as comfortable locking in specific times.”
Kleinheinz said Marshall is open to being “very flexible.”
“We’re not going to bump a Cambridge activity out of their own gym. We would gladly take any time we could get," he said.
School Board member Mike Huffmann stressed the need for safety.
“We are operating in a pandemic that has gotten worse and worse. How do we feel about opening up our facility to a group from another community?” Huffmann asked. “I need some assurance that they are going to be confined to the gym and not wandering around the building.”
And “if we go down this path and someone is found to be positive for Covid, and they were in our facility two days ago, how does that work? What are the expectations for sharing the knowledge?” Huffmann further questioned.
Klingbeil said athletic directors from area high schools have already been down that path in the fall season and are sharing information openly.
“Everybody is really wanting everyone to be safe,” he said.
The board voted to put in the agreement with Marshall that if Cambridge halts its winter athletic season due to Covid-19, Marshall practices and games at CHS would also cease. And the board said extra costs incurred by Cambridge for custodial time and cleaning supplies, beyond the $35 base fee, would be passed on to Marshall. Marshall would be responsible for contact tracing in the event of a Covid-19 exposure tied to its program.
Klingbeil said Marshall approached Cambridge about using the gyms after a fall season in which its football team practiced once a week in Fall River and played all of its football games outside of Dane County.
Huffmann and a Cambridge parent also questioned how Marshall could be allowed in the building when CHS students are learning virtually and in-person student extracurricular and community activities there have been mostly curtailed.
“The irony is not lost on me,” that athleties from outside the district are being allowed into the gyms but no in-district student learning is happening at CHS other than a small number of special education students and students targeted as needing tech and other support, Huffmann said.
Parent Jen Brown urged the School Board to ensure that CHS student clubs and extracurricular activities have as much access to the high school building as athletes, and that as much effort is put into allowing those to happen safely, as is being invested in keeping athletes safe.
“I love the idea of being a good neighbor but I also feel like we owe it to our other students to make sure they have these opportunities,” Brown said during the school board meeting's public comment period. “How is this different than when students ask for more access to the facility to host club events?”
