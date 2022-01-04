Cambridge EMS reaches paramedic union contract

The Cambridge Area EMS has finalized a first-ever union contract for its paramedics.
Signed on Dec. 23, it sets pay for full-time and part-time paramedics at $18.36 an hour. For the department’s 6 full-time paramedics, who work 24 hours on/48 hours off, that equates to about $49,000 a year. The department also currently has 3 part-time paramedics.
They’ll be represented by the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 311 in Madison that represents employees of many other local EMS services including Deer-Grove, Fitch-Rona and Sun Prairie EMS, as well as many local fire departments.
The new contract runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
Acting EMS Director Paul Blount, who was hired in the final months of a more than year-long contract negotiation process, said a past compensation formula based on experience and certifications is no longer in use.
“I can’t speak to the exact (past) formula, because it seemed to vary,” Blount said. “And I can’t say that this (new contract) gives everyone a 2 or 3 percent raise, because everyone was kind of on a different pay scale.”
In the end, he said, the average pay raise came out to about 3 percent.
What the new contract does do, Blount said, is align Cambridge EMS with a modern industry standard of having one pay rate for all employees doing similar work, a practice in place “all throughout Dane County and Jefferson County.”
“From a management standpoint, it certainly simplifies things,” Blount said. “It makes it equal across the board, much easier to keep track of.”
Blount said included is a provision for some back pay to July 1, 2021, based on the longer-than-anticipated time it took to reach an agreement.
For full-time staff, the new contract also includes 72 hours of vacation time per year, 8 hours of sick leave per month and life insurance with 100 percent of the premium paid.
It also includes a uniform provision for T-shirts and sweatshirts “to make sure our staff is adequately uniformed,” and professional looking, and to ensure that employees “don’t have to pay that expense out of pocket,” Blount said. Paid-on-call department members will also have a clothing allowance.
Blount and Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner, who represented the Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission in the negotiations, said some contract provisions, such as holiday pay, don’t quite rise to that offered at other area departments. It pays $10 extra per hour on holidays, for instance, compared to $15 an hour that Deer-Grove EMS offers.
But Blount and Kapsner called it a good a first step. Cambridge paramedics have in the past not been paid extra on holidays.
“That was the best we could do for starters, just to try to give them some incentive,” Blount said. “It was nice to be able to offer that.”
Neither did pay increases rises to the 6 percent offered in Sun Prairie’s latest contract and 4 percent for Deer-Grove.
There were local fiscal limitations to work within, Kapsner and Blount stressed, with a 2022 budget that had to be met that is jointly funded by 5 area municipalities – the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale and the towns of Oakland, Christiana and Lake Mills.
The 2022 fire and EMS budget approved in October by the commission, and later by all 5 municipalities, took into account all anticipated raises, back pay and additional staffing costs that were under negotiation at the time.
“We worked hard at making sure we stayed within the budget. We had to be very careful that we didn’t overspend,” Kapsner said. “We knew what our limit was.”
“We know we have that fiscal responsibility to the community,” Blount agreed.
Blount said department employees have shared with him that they are “very happy,” with the final outcome.
“They feel it’s a step in the right direction, toward being somewhat competitive, somewhat industry-standard... where we need to be to not only retain the employees that we have, but also to recruit in the future,” Blount said.
While they’re not covered by the contract, Blount noted that paid-on-call department members will benefit. Effectively immediately, they’ll also be paid $18.36 an hour for hours worked.
“Everybody got brought up to equal and fair pay,” he said.
Blount said paid-on-call members are currently only a fraction of the department. Full-time employees currently fill about 75 percent of hours, part-time employees about another 10 percent and paid-on-call members pick up the rest, he said.
Blount said a near-term goal of his is a renewed effort to tap the community for paid-on-call members.
“We’re looking to increase that,” he said. He noted that unlike larger cities that have the population demand and budget for for all-full-time staff “that quite frankly is not really obtainable or possible,” for Cambridge.
“We’ll always have a different model,” Blount said. “The way forward for us is truly a combination department where we have paid career people and we have community members involved, too. Both have to work together.”
“It’s going to take a lot of community members coming back and stepping up to the plate,” he continued. “I think they are out there.”
Blount also said that after some significant vacancies this fall, only one full-time paramedic position remains unfilled now and “5 very qualified,” applicants are being considered.
“So that’s exciting,” he said.