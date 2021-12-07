Deerfield students push for dress code changes

Deerfield students are asking the school board to revise the dress code to allow midriff-showing shirts and shorter skirts and to include an explanation for why the guidelines are in place.
The school board spent a majority of its Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 discussing the district’s current standards.
The conversation was prompted by Deerfield high school student Moli Haak, who approached the board earlier this fall with a request to reword and revise the dress code that’s in the student handbook.
Two months ago, Haak presented a letter and survey data to the board that included a request to have the dress code reviewed. She suggested allowing midriff-showing shirts and asked for an explanation of the dress code to help students understand why it’s in place and what it contains.
Haak and two other students attended the Dec. 6 meeting but made no comments.
Superintended Michelle Jensen explained to the board on Monday night that Deerfield’s current dress code policy is from Neola, a company dedicated to helping districts set standards for educational excellence.
Jensen said the current language is non-specific, brief and doesn’t provide any further explanation other than what is written.
It states that students “will not dress or groom in a manner that presents a danger, health safety concern or interferes with work or creates a classroom disorder,” and that students “will not wear clothing which is racially or ethnically offensive to others and displays pictures, writing, or advertising that refers to alcoholic beverages, taverns, tobacco, drugs, nudity, profanity, offensive or sexually suggestive messages.”
Current rules at the middle/high school also don’t allow clothing that displays the confederate flag; don’t allow hats or other head coverings without prior approval; and don’t allow bare midriffs, shirts without straps, visible underwear nor shorts, skirts or dresses shorter than thumb length when hands are held to the side.
Rules at the elementary school are similar, with a few differences including that appropriate shoes are required, i.e., no flipflops for recess.
The dress codes can be found in Deerfield middle/high school and elementary school student handbooks under the code of conduct behavior standards. The link to the high school handbook is at www.deerfield.k12.wi.us/schools/high/.
Jensen said it might work to pull the dress codes in both handbooks out of the behavior standards and give them their own separate sections. That way, they can “give finer points on what it is that will be allowed or not allowed,” Jensen said.
Jensen and the district’s administrative team recently reviewed about 20 other school district handbooks to get an idea of what schools in and around Dane County allow students to wear.
Jensen directed attention to Dodgeville’s student dress code language, which lets students wear pajamas to school. Deerfield’s dress code doesn’t mention pajamas.
“I don’t want to eliminate something like [pajamas],” Jensen said. “Students shouldn’t be showing up to school in their bunny slippers, because that’s probably not safe to be walking around in.”
But, she said, this can become an income inequality issue.
“Income-wise, sometimes we just need to think about what kids can afford to wear,” Jensen said.
Shirts
The issue with shirts, Jensen said, is “trying to come up with [an acceptable] length.” Both boys and girls might want to wear cropped shirts as styles come and go, Jensen said.
But “there has to be some way for us to kind of determine that we’ve reach a level in which there’s not enough shirt,” Jensen added.
Marshall, Jensen noted, was the only local district whose handbook was reviewed that has specific language allowing bare midriffs.
“Other language specific to midriff shirts varies from explicit statements such as ours to guidelines with more general language,” Jensen wrote in a memo to the Deerfield board.
Body Type
Bullying becomes another concern when it comes to body type and dress.
Near the end of each school year, Jensen conducts senior interviews, where she asks departing students about their experience in Deerfield and problems.
Jensen said one of the biggest problems they list is bullying other students about their appearance.
“[Students] should be comfortable dressing in the policy that we’ve got,” Jensen said. “It’s important that the rest of the student body doesn’t decide that they’re given permission to make comments about how that student looks in that outfit.”
“Our goal is to be fair and equitable regardless of body types,” Jensen added.
Dress for Success
School board member Katie Michel suggested adding a reason for the dress code to “make sure that all of our students are moving into society with appropriate ideas of how you should dress at work.”
Board member Sandy Fischer agreed, also mentioning the fact that some girls feel they are sexualized based on their clothing.
“In their minds they’re saying, ‘Why are you sexualizing it,’ and in our minds it’s not that it’s sexualized, it’s that it’s not what you’d be able to wear as you’re getting into jobs,” Fischer said.
Future Decision
Middle-high school principal Brett Jacobson said most students are not actively violating the dress code. The year has “gone very smoothly,” but the code could use some rewriting, he said.
“It’s not that we don’t want kids to be comfortable here,” Jensen said. But, she said, having to confront students about clothing choices takes up their time and staff time and can spark other issues.
“One more interaction not only takes up time, but more importantly, it causes a student to become defensive about something,” Jensen said.
The board didn’t take any action on Dec. 6. They will continue the discussion about revising the school dress code guidelines at their next Committee of the Whole meeting in January.