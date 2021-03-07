The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a $7,500 state Bureau of Transportation Safety ignition interlock device (IID) task force grant to help ensure compliance with participants’ court orders.
The sheriff’s office will work with the Jefferson Police Department and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office to educate, monitor compliance and enforce IID regulations on individuals.
A list of individuals with IID’s restrictions will be obtained by the sheriff’s office from the state. The individuals will be asked if they are in compliance with court orders. If they aren’t they will need to correct that. Compliance checks will be done by both agencies to verify information received from the drivers. The effort will run from March through August.
Speed enforcement grant
The sheriff’s office was also awarded a $40,000 state Bureau of Transportation Safety speed task force grant with the Jefferson Police Department, for the upcoming year.
This is a grant that the sheriff’s office has participated in for the past 6 years. It focuses enforcement efforts on STH 26. Data has shown that speeding is a major factor in traffic fatalities. The hope is that an increased law enforcement presence on State Highway 26 will deter speeding and keep the roadway safer. The effort will run from March through September.
National efforts
The sheriff’s office will also continue to participate in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration efforts including Click it or Ticket, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, 4th of July Drive Sober, and Holiday Season National Mobilization.
Move over
And the sheriff’s office reminds motorists of the state’s move over or slow down law. The law requires drivers to shift lanes or slowdown in order to provide a "safety zone" for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.