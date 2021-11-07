Deerfield volleyball has three players on Trailways-South All-Conference team

Although the Deerfield volleyball season came to a close, three Demons were recognized on the Trailways-South All-Conference team.
Junior outside hitter Steffi Siewert was selected as part of the first team. This is Siewert first selection on the all-conference team. As Deerfield’s go-to hitter, Siewert had 21 aces, 95 kills, five blocks and 169 digs.
Junior setter Grace Brattlie made the second team. In the 2021 alternate-fall season, Brattlie was selected as honorable mention. Brattlie helped the Demons with serving, leading the team first with 18 aces and a 95% serve percentage in conference play, while accounting for 20 kills, 252 assists and 136 digs.
Getting selected as an honorable mention was senior middle hitter Morgan Mack. Mack, a leader on the team and in blocks, accounted for 17 aces, 62 kills, 26 blocks and 55 digs.