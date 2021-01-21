You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

Thanks, Marc's Garage, for the snowy night tow

I told him I didn’t have the money to pay him. He said don’t worry about it

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

On Dec. 30 around 3 a.m., I was attempting to deliver goods to the NAPA store in Cambridge after having around 12 inches of snow dropped on the city. The roads were yet to be plowed. I ended up getting stuck.

While I was waiting to hear from dispatch, Marc Davis, owner of Marc’s Garage, drove by my rig with his plow truck, stopping for a few seconds. Then, he proceded on his way.

A few moments later Marc reappeared, this time with his tow truck. He asked if I was stuck. I said yes and he told me he would pull me out. I told him I didn’t have the money to pay him. He said don’t worry about it. He pulled me out.

I told Marc I couldn’t thank him enough for what he did. It’s nice knowing that there are still people in this world who will go above and beyond to help a person in need.

The residents of Cambridge, Wisconsin, should be proud and grateful that they have a person like Marc in their community. I will never forget what Marc did for me that snowy night.

-Jim Wells, Mount Morris, Ill.

Load comments