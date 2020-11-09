Since the pandemic began affecting Wisconsin’s economy, many safety nets have been put in place.
The state received about $2 billion from the federal CARES Act, that must be spent by December, that has been earmarked for everything from schools to hospitals, emergency services, low-income energy assistance, food insecurity, coronavirus testing and contact tracing. CARES Act dollars have also gone to Wisconsin arts groups, small businesses, broadband expansion, agriculture, tourism and unemployment compensation.
Additionally, the federal government has banned residential evictions nationwide through Dec. 31.
And here in Wisconsin, state residents who have fallen behind on their gas or electric bills have been protected since mid-March from those being shut off due to non-payment. That protection was to expire on Nov. 1, when an annual, existing winter moratorium on gas and electric shutoffs was to take over. But the state Public Service Commission recently voted to extend the gas and electricity moratorium to April 2021, and to add water shutoffs to the ban.
Aid and utility moratoriums are critical in the short-term for Wisconsin residents who have lost jobs due to the pandemic. Easing their utility bill burden temporarily may mean families can focus on other needs, like food and paying property tax that come out due in December. The water shutoff moratorium is especially important for sanitary reasons, during a public health crisis.
But we’d be amiss to not look ahead to what happens in April when those deferred utility bills come due. Families who are already struggling may not be able over the next few months to bank the funds they’ll need to pay their delayed bills in April. They may, instead, use those dollars to have some sort of Christmas, to avoid using the food pantry and to otherwise survive.
That many Wisconsin residents are now hitting the maximum 26 weeks allowed in Wisconsin to collect unemployment, may only darken the coming winter.
And let’s not lose sight that these are known faces. Many of our friends, neighbors and family members in the Cambridge and Deerfield area are out of jobs, as the rise in local food pantry usage this year attests.
We’re hopeful that the state, by April, will have a plan to assist those families who by then still can’t pay their backlogged utility bills.
There will likely be suggestions, come spring, to simply forgive those bills. That idea, while altruistic, brings its own problems. We can’t dismiss what that would mean to utility companies already being hit by deferred revenue. How will deferring customer billing over the winter affect their bottom lines, and how hard would customer bill forgiveness additionally hit them? That has to be part of the conversation.
In a crisis you take care of the most vulnerable people first, and early decisions often must be short-term focused.
But now that decisions have been made about winter utility shutoffs, we’ve got five months to figure out what happens next.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.