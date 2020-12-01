DEERFIELD
Tuesday, Dec. 8: PTO
The Deerfield Elementary School PTO will meet Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. virtually. The district will post meeting access to the video conference on social media.
Tuesday, Dec. 15: Food drive
Deerfield Elementary School 4K and kindergarten students are collecting items for the Ronald McDonald House until Tuesday, Dec. 15. The charity is looking for cereal and individual snacks like crackers, cookies, pudding, fruit cups and granola bars. Donations can be dropped off at DES in collection bins in the front vestibule, at 340 W. Quarry St.
