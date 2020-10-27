The Deerfield School Board approved two versions of the district’s final 2020-21 budget this week.
The district’s final budget, said Deerfield’s business manager Doreen Treuden, depends on the outcome of a Nov. 3 referendum. The referendum would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $500,000 per year, for five years.
The school board is required to set its final budget by the end of October, Treuden said, but won’t know the outcome of the referendum until Nov. 3.
Treuden said the school board approved two versions of the final budget on Oct. 26, one including $500,000 if the referendum passes and one with a $500,000 deficit should the referendum fail.
The two budgets are very similar, Treuden said, with only the general fund balance and the tax levy still subject to change.
If the referendum doesn’t pass, the final tax levy is expected to be around $4.6 million. If the referendum does pass, Deerfield will levy $5.1 million.
The 2019-20 tax levy was about $5 million. That included a $400,000 operating referendum, which lasted for four years and expired in June.
Whether the referendum passes or not, Treuden said, the tax rate for school district residents won’t exceed $11 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
The tax rate, if the referendum passes, is expected to be about $10.52 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Should it fail, the tax rate will be $9.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
The final general fund budget is expected to be about $10.3 million if the referendum passes. If the referendum fails, it’s set at $9.8 million. The 2019-20 general fund budget was $9.9 million.
If the referendum passes, Treuden expects a general fund balance of $2 million. That would fall to $1.5 million if the referendum fails.
Deerfield’s equalized property value came out to about $484.5 million this year. The value has risen from $461 million in 2019-20. That’s a $23.5 million, or a five percent, increase.
Deerfield will receive about $37,000 more state aid this year than expected, Treuden said. Deerfield’s total state aid comes to about $4.89 million, up about $6,000 from $4.88 million last year.
Treuden said the enrollment count in Deerfield came to 763 students. That’s a three-year rolling average used to determine the amount of state aid received. Treuden said Deerfield saw a drop of about 12 students in its enrollment this year, down from 775 last year.
The district’s food service fund is facing a decline this year. Deerfield began offering free lunch to all children in the district ages 18 and under in March, due to Covid-19, and is continuing that in the 2020-21 school year. This happened through a USDA school lunch program, run by the Department of Public Instruction.
Treuden said that with limited revenue in the food service fund, except reimbursements from the government, Deerfield’s food service is taking a hit.
The food service fund had a fund balance of $60,600 in the 2019-20 school year. That fund balance is expected to drop to $3,400 in 2020-21, declining by about $57,000.
Treuden said that’s an estimated drop, and the district is keeping an eye on this fund.
Deerfield ended the 2019-20 school year with a budget surplus of about $600,000, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said. The surplus came from utility and other savings from school buildings closing mid-March due to Covid-19.
The school board decided in July to transfer $509,000 of that surplus to its capital projects fund, putting its fund balance at about $1 million. The rest was transferred to general fund balance.
Treuden said the district will pay about $1.1 million in 2020-21 toward its debt service. At the end of the school year, the district is projected to have about $5 million in total debt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.