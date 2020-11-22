CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Nov. 27No meal, Thanksgiving

Tuesday, Dec. 1Cheese Tortellini Bake (In meat sauce)

Bread Stick/Butter

Spinach

Mandarin Oranges

Blueberry Crisp

MO – Cheese Tortellini In marinara

NCS – SF Jell-o

Friday, Dec. 4Pot Roast with Gravy

NAS – no gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Carrots

Orange Juice

WW Bread/Butter

Tapioca Pudding

MO – 3 Veggie meatballs

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, Dec. 8Rustic Tomato Bean Soup

Dinner Roll/Butter Mixed Greens

Dressing

Peaches

Chocolate Chip Cookie

MO – Tomato Soup

NCS – SF Cookie

Friday, Dec. 11Saucy BBQ Ribs

Cheesy Potatoes

Calico Baked Beans

Dinner Roll/Butter

Cinnamon Apple Slices

Chocolate Cream Pie

MO – Garden Burger

NCS – SF Pudding

DEERFIELD

DCCThe Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

