VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Plan Commission

Monday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Library Board

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Village Board

Tuesday, Oct. 27, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOLS

School Board

Monday, Oct. 19, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School library

DEERFIELD SCHOOLS

School Board

Monday, Oct. 19, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Commons

School Board Special Meeting

Monday, Oct. 26, 5 p.m. Deerfield High School Commons

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., teleconference

Finance Committee

Monday, Oct. 26, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Oct. 12, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 7 p.m., Town Hall

