Thurs., Sept. 9

Chicken strips, cheese quesadilla, mashed potatoes and gravy, apple slices

Fri., Sept. 10

Teriyaki chicken and rice, cheese quesadilla, edamame, mandarin oranges, cookies

Mon., Sept. 13

Corn dog, three cheese calzone, baked beans, mixed fruit

Tues., Sept. 14

Spaghetti and meatballs, garlic breadsticks, three cheese calzone, glazed carrots, diced pears

Wed., Sept. 15

Bosco sticks, steamed broccoli, baked apples

Thurs., Sept. 16

Asian chicken and rice, three cheese calzone, cucumber slices, orange slices

Recommended for you