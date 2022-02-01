Cambridge will study TIF feasibility for new Kwik Trip intersection

The Cambridge Village Board will study whether to create a new tax incremental finance district to help a developer fund an intersection upgrade at U.S. Highway 12-8 and State Highway 134.
The board voted unanimously on Jan. 25 to hire Ehlers & Associates, Inc. to conduct a feasibility study on creating the new TIF district.
The proposed TIF #6 would be narrow in its scope, encompassing just the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134 on the village’s west side that is proposed to be reconstructed with either a stop sign or a roundabout; the addition of an access road to a proposed adjacent development; and related utility work.
The intersection is proposed be upgraded in preparation for the relocation of Kwik Trip, now operating on a 1-acre site at 424 W. Main St., to 5.8 acres at the juncture of the two highways.
Developer Todd Schultz, of West Gate Partners, LLC, told the Cambridge Plan Commission in October that his firm has an accepted offer from Kwik Trip to buy the 5.8 acres.
Kwik Trip has owned the West Main Street site since December 2020, when it bought a former Stop N Go there.
Schultz also told the Plan Commission in October that his firm had an accepted offer from a Madison buyer for a second, 20-acre lot immediately south of Kwik Trip’s proposed new site. Schultz said the Madison buyer builds commercial space for rent and was evaluating what types of businesses might be appropriate there.
Both lots would be accessed via the new road.
West Gate Partners has agreed to pay for the feasibility study, which is expected to cost about $15,000.
In a Jan. 24 letter to the Cambridge Village Board, Schultz noted that this would be a pay-go tax incremental finance district, meaning West Gate Partners would fund costs upfront and later seek reimbursement from the village through the TIF.
Schultz also said it may be some time before the Wisconsin Department of Transportation makes a final decision on whether to put a stoplight or roundabout at the intersection.
Kwik Trip, Schultz noted, is “adamant that a metered intersection is the best scenario, and that has been communicated to the DOT.” So, too, does the Madison developer finalizing a plan for the adjacent 20 acres prefer a stoplight, he said. That developer expects to announce by early spring what will be built on the property.
The cost of the intersection reconstruction and other related work would be paid for up front by Westgate Partners, and the village would later reimburse the company through the new TIF district.
Schultz said the total cost with a stoplight and other improvements would be about $930,000, while the total cost with a roundabout would be higher, up to $1.9 million.
However, Schultz said he also anticipates the value of property within the TIF district boundaries to rise significantly over the next five years, with up to $19.2 million in new value anticipated to be added on top of the current base value of the vacant land. New tax revenue generated from the rising land would make it possible to retire all debt associated with the project in 6-9 years, he predicted.
Village President Mark McNally stressed that the feasibility study is only an initial step. Village Administrator Lisa Moen agreed, saying that there would be a public involvement process before the village finalized the TIF district’s creation, after the study is complete.
“We are just doing the first part, a feasibility study, to see if it even has a runway,” McNally stressed. “We are not obligated to continue on; we are just looking at the very first step.”