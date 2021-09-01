Committee continues to consider Cambridge fire and EMS station alternatives

A committee charged with reviewing plans to expand the fire and EMS station in Cambridge is – almost — ready to present its recommendations.
The Building Review Committee of Cambridge Community Fire and EMS Commission stopped short of approving a final proposal on Aug. 26, saying it wants to meet briefly one last time to see a better drawing of a suggested alternative floor plan.
Committee member Sheila Palinkas said she will bring back to the committee later this month a more refined version of a simple sketch she’s made of a proposed floor plan. The committee next meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the station, 271 W. Main St.
Palinkas’ proposal would add on to the back of the existing station, on land the fire and EMS commission already owns.
The new space, roughly 100 feet by 60 feet, would include four sleeping rooms with four detached bathrooms across a hallway; a designated room for turn-out gear; a decontamination room; a workout room; a dayroom/dining room; and storage. It would wrap around the building’s existing hose tower.
Palinkas’ proposal mostly leaves the existing station interior intact, which she told the committee would save money by not requiring extensive remodeling that was part of a $6.5 million proposal shot down by most area voters last April.
An existing training room, kitchen, storage area, radio room, EMS office, and EMS storage area and two public restrooms would remain essentially untouched. What is now the EMS truck bay would be converted into offices and a small conference room.
Palinkas said the station’s existing fire truck bays, that had been proposed in the April referendums to be converted into offices and other uses and attached to 7 brand new truck bays that would spread onto the adjacent site of a Pizza Pot restaurant, would remain intact.
Her plan would add just 4 new bays instead of 7 for fire and EMS vehicles and said the drawing she brings back on Sept. 14 will propose how to incorporate those.
Palinkas said the Pizza Pit property would still be needed for the four new truck bays.
Building Review Committee member Ted Kumbier, a member of of the Cambridge Village Board, said a major concern with Palinkas’ proposal is that it could require trucks to be backed into the station bays.
The $6.5 million proposal brought to voters in April allowed trucks to drive around to the back of the new apparatus bay and to pull in forward.
“That’s the right way to do it,” and what fire department members have asked for, Kumbier said.
“It seems to me right now we are totally redoing the whole plan,” Kumbier added, of Palinkas proposal in general.
Palinkas, who previously served on the Cambridge Fire Department, challenged that.
“Why is that the right way?” she said.
Committee member Ted Vratny, of the town of Oakland, said he sees promise in Palinkas’ proposal, and said his rough calculation, based on square footage, would put the cost of it at about $5 million.
The committee has also recently considered a proposal by Vratny to build a stand-alone EMS facility on the southeast corner of the existing station site.
Vratny suggested including in the new EMS building two ambulance bays, four sleeping rooms, living space, bathrooms, offices and a training room. Vratny said existing EMS truck bays could then be used for fire department vehicles, reducing the number of new truck bays needed to be constructed and ultimately saving money. His rough cost estimate for his plan was $6 million
However, “to my way of thinking, this makes more sense than a separate EMS building,” Vratny said on Aug. 26, of Palinkas’ proposal. “It seems like it meets a lot of what was in the needs analysis and is a reasonable approach.”
Vratny acknowledged that neither plan might meet needs for the next 40-50 years, but called the idea that the committee could project what will exist four or five decades from now “ludicrous.”’
“We don’t know what’s going to happen to us in 20-25 years, he said. “We don’t know how our communities are going to grow, what way they’re going to grow, what’s going to happen with business or industries.”
He said expanding out the back of the station “uses this property that we’re just paying now to have mowed.”
Three of five simultaneous area referendums for the $6.5 million plan failed on April 6 in Cambridge, the town of Oakland and the town of Christiana. Referendums passed in Rockdale and the town of Lake Mills.
The five municipalities, that have long shared the annual cost of Cambridge-area fire and EMS operations, had proposed to split the cost of the expansion that would have roughly tripled the size of the station, spreading it onto the adjacent Pizza Pit restaurant site. The town of Christiana purchased the Pizza Pit property in 2019, with an agreement that the four other municipalities contribute to that cost over time.
Pending committee approval, the fire and EMS commission is expected to consider a final proposal when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16 at the fire and EMS station.
In addition to the floorplan proposed by Palinkas, the committee is also set to recommend that:
• A fire and EMS operations needs assessment prepared in January 2020 by design-build firm Keller, Inc., of Kaukauna, “appears to be valid.” The committee is cautioning, however, that this plan took a 40-50-year view, without clearly delineating short and long-term needs. A vision statement that defines “the direction of the fire and EMS operations for the near term,” and that includes long-term timeline would be helpful, the committee said.
• The commission look into the potential to contract with a private company for EMS service.
• One full bathroom with a shower be included for every two sleeping rooms in the expanded station. This could be “Jack and Jill” style, shared between two rooms. The $6.5 million proposal that went to voters in April had eight sleeping rooms, each with its own private bathroom.
• Address “urgent safety needs” that include the need to store turnout gear in a dedicated space rather than in the apparatus bay where it current is kept due to concerns about cancer-causing vehicle emissions settling on this clothing. A second “urgent safety need” includes the need for full-time EMS paramedics to have on-site housing. Currently, due to the station having no sleeping rooms, paramedics are housed in a rented apartment across U.S. Highway 12 from the station. “This creates a hazard as the medics have to get across Highway 12 in darkness in all types of weather,” the committee said.
The committee began meeting in May. Ist work included touring other area fire and EMS stations, including in Marshall, Deerfield and Fort Atkinson, to see how those were designed.