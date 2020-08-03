Lake Mills’ Logan Larrabee and Cambridge’s Gregory Wagner both competed in the 119th Wisconsin State Amateur Championship held July 27-30 at Milwaukee Country Club.
Larrabee, the reigning club champion at Lake Ripley Country Club, shot a two-day score of 155 but missed the cut. Larrabee shot an 80 on Day 1 and carded a 75 on Day 2.
Wagner also missed the cut after shooting a 165 (77-88).
Thomas Longbella of Chippewa Falls won the 2020 title with a 6-under 274.
