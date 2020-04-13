With all wards reporting, Kathleen “Kate” McGinnity of Cambridge has won a seat on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.
McGinnity, a former public school special education teacher, received 2,683 votes, or 67 percent of the vote.
Kris Breunig, a member of the Cambridge Village Board, received 1,309 votes, or 32.7 percent of the vote.
A handful of write-in votes were also cast
District 37 includes the Villages of Cambridge, Deerfield and Rockdale, the towns of Albion, Christiana, Deerfield, Dunkirk and Rutland, and part of the City of Edgerton.
Votes were cast on April 7 and were released beginning at 4 p.m. today, with the delay tied to absentee voting in the coronavirus pandemic.
In a phone call, McGinnity said she was proud of the campaign she ran.
"My campaign knocked on thousands of doors and made many, many phone calls," she said. "I couldn't be more honored, that my neighbors have put their trust in me to be their next County Board Supervisor. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."
She thanked Breunig for a "hard fought and respectful campaign from beginning to end," and said she looks forward to "working with all of our community leaders to move District 37 forward," especially on key rural issues such as broadband access and senior services.
Breunig conceded shortly before 8 p.m., saying in a statement, "Congratulations, Kate McGinnity."
"in a contest as long, difficult, and odd (Covid-19) as this campaign has been, Kate succeeded to win while inspiring the hopes of District 37. I’ve always believed that when you throw your hat in the ring for an election the opportunities to be an example for your family and community should shine brightest and Kate’s light never dimmed along the way. Kate has shown that her hard work and undeniable work ethic throughout this campaign will prove essential as your next Dane County Supervisor."
"I urge all voters in District 37 who supported my campaign to join me in not just congratulating Kate, but please offer her a hand and a voice to find the necessary compromises that will leave Dane County stronger. Again Kate, congratulations. I am so proud of you."
McGinnity has lived in District 37 for more than 25 years. She is a former special education teacher in Wisconsin public schools.
After a 22-year military career, Breunig settled in Cambridge with his family five years ago. He has served on the Cambridge Village Board since 2018.
Incumbent Bob Salov, who has represented District 37 since 1996, did not seek re-election.
In a phone call, he congratulated both candidates for running "a great campaign."
"I'm very pleased that there was a competitive race, because I knew that would give legitimacy to the winner," he said.
He predicted that McGinnity will "do a very good job," in the seat.
"She's very enthusiastic. She canvassed the whole district and did an excellent job of visiting people and knocking on doors," and learning about the issues of importance to voters, he said.
