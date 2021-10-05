Letter to the Editor: Koshkonong Solar

This is a shortened version of a letter sent to Cambridge village trustees and its Energy Sub-Committee regarding the Koshkonong Solar project.
I am writing to remind you that you have agreed to actively oppose the Koshkonong Solar application as submitted to the PSC on April 15, 2021. In particular, you professed your strong need to preserve your ETJ, and expressed concern about the siting and size of the proposed solar arrays and battery storage facility (BESS). Don’t be pressured into accepting a last-minute deal with Invenergy under an urgent deadline not of your making.
Demands now being made on you by those with big money in the game (Invenergy, real estate developers, and land owners) are unrealistic and inappropriate. We have learned from other communities that Invenergy’s modus operandi is to try to strike a deal to its advantage before it defends its application to the PSC. Invenergy is worried about the validity and strength of our community opposition.
It took some fancy footwork to come up with the blackmail letter you received on September 17th. It seems simple: Hinchleys leased land in the Town of Christiana to Invenergy. Invenergy offered to let Hinchleys out of part of their lease—the 114-acre portion close to Cambridge—so that they could sell it to developers. But now Invenergy wants you to withdraw your Intervenor status and write a letter of support for the project which you have been opposing for months. Are they joking?
We have benefited greatly from other intervenors spending their own time, money, and energy to make the case for the interests of the Village and not just their own. Cambridge shouldn’t be the weak link. The PSC is not used to seeing opposition from two or more municipalities, and we can safely assume that it will take notice.
Most solar facilities voluntarily stay at least two miles away from the borders of a village. Invenergy is throwing you a bone in the form of 114 swampy acres. It is betting that your acceptance will convince the PSC not to rule that it must stay out of our ETJ.
Remember that ANY agreement you sign is a gag order. Under such an agreement, you can’t criticize the project for its lifetime (25-50 years), or complain about the potentially dangerous BESS facility.
Please prioritize the concerns of those who live here, not the demands of those who just want to make money here.
- Mary Gjermo, Cambridge