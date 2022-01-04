hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Cambridge boys basketball falls to Wautoma csteed csteed Author email Jan 4, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge Blue Jays could not overcome the hot-shooting of Wautoma, falling 68-49 on Monday, Jan. 3.Falling behind 37-15 in the first half, Cambridge put up 34 points in the second half, but could not come from behind. Senior guard Trey Colts had a Cambridge-high 20 points and six rebounds.Four players from Wautoma reached double figures with Gabe Ascher recording 22 points. Brett Salm scored 15 points, Joseph Ascher added 13 and Carson Armstrong scored 11 points.Wautoma 68, Cambridge 49Wautoma 37 31 — 68Cambridge 15 34 — 49Wautoma (fg, ft-ft, tp) — G. Ascher 8, 3-4, 22, Salm 3, 6-6, 15, J. Ascher 5, 1-2, 13, Armstrong 4, 0-0, 11, Weiss 1, 0-0, 3, Dunn 1, 0-0, 2, Miller 0, 1-2, 1, Enriquez 0, 1-2, 1. Totals 22, 12-16, 68.Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Colts 7, 3-6, 20, Horton 2, 3-4, 7, M. Buckman 2, 2-2, 7, Tesdal 1, 1-2, 4, Schroeder 1, 0-0, 3, N. Buckman 1, 0-0, 3, Heth 1, 0-0, 3, Holzhueter 1, 0-2, 2. Totals 16, 9-16, 49.Three pointers — Wautoma (Armstrong 3, Salm 3, G. Ascher 3, J. Ascher 2, Weiss), 12. Cambridge (Colts 3, M. Buckman 2, Heth, Schroeder, Tesdal) 8. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you