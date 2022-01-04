Offers go here

hot
CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL

Cambridge boys basketball falls to Wautoma

  • 1 min to read

The Cambridge Blue Jays could not overcome the hot-shooting of Wautoma, falling 68-49 on Monday, Jan. 3.

Falling behind 37-15 in the first half, Cambridge put up 34 points in the second half, but could not come from behind. Senior guard Trey Colts had a Cambridge-high 20 points and six rebounds.

Four players from Wautoma reached double figures with Gabe Ascher recording 22 points. Brett Salm scored 15 points, Joseph Ascher added 13 and Carson Armstrong scored 11 points.

Wautoma 68, Cambridge 49

Wautoma 37 31 — 68

Cambridge 15 34 — 49

Wautoma (fg, ft-ft, tp) — G. Ascher 8, 3-4, 22, Salm 3, 6-6, 15, J. Ascher 5, 1-2, 13, Armstrong 4, 0-0, 11, Weiss 1, 0-0, 3, Dunn 1, 0-0, 2, Miller 0, 1-2, 1, Enriquez 0, 1-2, 1. Totals 22, 12-16, 68.

Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Colts 7, 3-6, 20, Horton 2, 3-4, 7, M. Buckman 2, 2-2, 7, Tesdal 1, 1-2, 4, Schroeder 1, 0-0, 3, N. Buckman 1, 0-0, 3, Heth 1, 0-0, 3, Holzhueter 1, 0-2, 2. Totals 16, 9-16, 49.

Three pointers — Wautoma (Armstrong 3, Salm 3, G. Ascher 3, J. Ascher 2, Weiss), 12. Cambridge (Colts 3, M. Buckman 2, Heth, Schroeder, Tesdal) 8.

