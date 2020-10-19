Having been a life-long Wisconsin resident, I always appreciated the hard-working people of this state, its clean government and great educational system. How far we’ve fallen. During a pandemic and a surge overloading our health care facilities and professionals, where are our elected officials?
Wisconsin’s Republican-led legislature has not convened since April 15th. They have refused to legislate during a pandemic, record unemployment, and an economic downturn. Don’t blame the governor alone, who’s working, trying to protect us. The State legislature has failed to protect us and our livelihoods, twice gaveling in and out in less than a minute. This same legislature has pushed people to return to work and school…during a pandemic. Where are they? Why aren’t they working? Why are we paying legislators who refuse to work? How can you support elected officials who use the courts to legislate? Why should they be re-elected?
There are a number of young, educated and work-experienced candidates running for the state legislature. They want to work for all of us and our children. They deserve a chance. Vote for candidates who value work, who value us workers, who represent the Wisconsin we love.
- Julie Leser, Cambridge
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.