Cambridge baseball wins against Westby and Belleville; loses to New Glarus and Ithaca

The Ithaca Bulldogs (16-3) scored six runs in the third inning to defeat the Cambridge baseball team 11-5 on Saturday, May 14.
Cambridge senior Jace Horton drove in sophomore Devin Schuchart on a single in the first. In the second, freshman Clayton Stenjem scored senior Trevor Leto on a single. Freshman Kiefer Parish then hit a two-run double which scored Stenjem and senior Jared Marty. Marty doubled home senior Carter Brown in the third, giving Cambridge (5-10) a 5-0 lead.
Ithaca hit two two-run singles, recorded a walk with the bases loaded and recorded an RBI single to go up 6-5. Putting the game out of reach, Ithaca hit three home runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Cambridge 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 — 5 9 5
Ithaca 0 0 6 0 0 5 X — 11 14 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Tesdal (L; 5.2-8-8-3-6-2), Rahn (0.1-4-3-0-0-0); I: Keller (2-7-4-4-4-0), S. Clary (W; 5-2-1-1-6-2).
Leading hitters — C: Parish 2x3, Marty 2 2B, Leto 2x4 (2B), Horton 1x4; I: B. Clary HR, Salisbury 2x4 (HR), Marchwick 2x4 (HR), Scallon 3x4 (2B).
Sophomore Devin Schuchart struck out 13 in a Cambridge 3-1 win over Westby (12-8) on Saturday, May 14.
Cambridge (5-9) scored all three runs in the top of the second inning. Sophomore Carter Lund hit a double which scored senior Jace Horton, freshman Kiefer Parish scored on an error and Schuchart doubled home senior Carter Brown.
Schuchart allowed five hits, giving up only one run in seven innings on the mound.
WESTBY 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 5 1
CAMBRIDGE 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 — 3 3 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Schuchart (W; 7-5-1-1-13-1); W: Stenslien (L; 3.2-3-3-3-0-3), Nedland (2.1-0-0-0-3-0).
Leading hitters — C: Horton 1x3, Schuchart 2B, Lund 2B; W: Milutinovich 2x3, Vatland 2B, Stenslien 1x3.
New Glarus 3, Cambridge 1
In a weather-shortened game, the Cambridge baseball team lost 3-1 to New Glarus on Friday, May 13.
An RBI single from the Glarner Knights (7-6 overall, 5-4 conference) put New Glarus up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning. Cambridge (4-9, 2-6) tied the game after senior Trevor Leto hit a single which scored senior Jace Horton. New Glarus hit a single and recorded a sacrifice fly to take a 3-1 lead.
Senior Jared Marty pitched five innings, striking out nine in the loss.
Cambridge 0 0 1 0 0 X X — 1 3 1
New Glarus 1 0 2 0 0 X X — 3 4 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Marty (L; 5-3-3-3-9-3); NG: Zimmerman (W; 4-3-1-1-10-7), Mihlbauer (1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — C: Leto 1x2, Stenjem 1x2, Lund 1x2; NG: Dreyfus 2x3, Roth 2B, Friedrich 1x2.
Cambridge 2, Belleville 0
The Cambridge baseball team pulled off a 2-0 upset win over Belleville on Tuesday, May 10.
The Blue Jays (4-8 overall, 2-5 conference) were led by the pitching of senior Tucker Tesdal. Tesdal held Belleville (6-1, 7-6) scoreless, striking out six in the win.
Cambridge scored twice in the bottom of the second inning. With two outs, sophomore Carter Lund walked, senior Trevor Leto hit a single and senior Jared Marty walked to load the bases for freshman Clayton Stenjem. Stenjem hit a two-run single, scoring Leto and junior Benny Blanchar, who pinch ran for Lund.
Belleville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 7 0
Cambridge 0 2 0 0 0 0 X — 2 5 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Tesdal (W; 7-7-0-0-6-1); B: C. Syse (L; 4.2-5-2-2-9-2), Desmet (1.1-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — C: Tesdal 2x3, Stenjem 1x3, Damiani 1x3; B: Downing 3x3 (2B), Nolden 2x3 (2B), T. Syse 1x3.