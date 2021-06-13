June 17 Art and Life Calendar

CAMBRIDGE
Cambridge Summer Library Program
The Cambridge Library Virtual Summer Reading Program, “Tails and Tales,” kicks off in mid-June. Upcoming weekly programs and the date they’ll be posted to the library’s Facebook page and website include: Cambridge 4-H Chickens (June 17), Turtle Dance Music Comedy Show Concert (June 23), Puppet Story with Shannon (June 30). Reading minutes may be logged online at cambridgelib.beanstack.org. I Spy sheets can be picked up at the library on June 17; take a walk, find 20 items and return it for a treat. More information: (608) 423-3900.
Milwaukee Zoo passes
The Cambridge Community Library now has free passes to the Milwaukee County Zoo, courtesy of the Friends of the Cambridge Community Library.
The library has two passes available to check-out for a three day period by adults with a valid Cambridge Community Library card. Each pass lets up to eight people and parking for one vehicle, or ten people without parking, into the Milwaukee County Zoo for free. Pass holders also receive a 10% discount at the gift shop. And zoo visitors can bring in their own food and beverages.
June 17: Outdoor Knitting Group
A free outdoor knitting group organized by Kaleidoscope Fibers in Cambridge is meeting Thursdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge. Bring a project and a chair. More information: kafibers@gmail.com
June 18: Lions Club pizza sale
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is offering grilled made-to-order pizzas on Friday, June 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the lions clubhouse next to the Cambridge Wildlife and Fishing Area on Lagoon Road. Order pizza ahead of time, pick up on June 18 and take home or have a picnic by the pond. The club usually makes these grilled pizzas at the annual outdoor summer concerts in Veterans Park. More information: cambridgelions@yahoo.com.
June 17: CamRock Thursday Night Rides
Capital Off Road Pathfinders sponsors weekly Thursday night rides from 6-9 p.m. in CamRock County Park. All ages, genders and abilities are welcome. Rides begin at the Cambridge trailhead on Water Street at 6 p.m. and participants are generally split into multiple groups based on interest and ability. More information: www.madcitydirt.com
June 25: Cambridge Summer Concerts
The first Cambridge Summer Concert of 2021 is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 25 in Veteran's Park in downtown Cambridge. Rustic Wagon will provide the live music. Admission is free. Additional concerts are July 9 (The Driftless), July 23 (Baker Union Band) and Aug. 13 (Gomers.) Madison Dane County Public Health will be at the park on each concert night, from 4-8 p.m., with a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic. The health department will have all three types of vaccines available. Concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic; food may also be available for purchase. No glass is allowed in the park.
July 9: Cambridge Summer Concerts
The second Cambridge Summer Concert of 2021 is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 9 in Veteran's Park in downtown Cambridge. The Driftless will provide the live music. Admission is free. Additional concerts are July 23 (Baker Union Band) and Aug. 13 (Gomers.) Madison Dane County Public Health will be at the park on each concert night, from 4-8 p.m., with a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic. The health department will have all three types of vaccines available. Concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic; food may also be available for purchase. No glass is allowed in the park.
July 10: Cambridge Fire and EMS Station Open House
The Cambridge Fire and EMS departments will host an open house at the station, 271 W. Main St. in Cambridge, on Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local residents can tour the station and ask questions about the facility's proposed expansion and remodeling. More information: www.cambridgevfd.com
July 11: Battle of CamRock
The Battle of CamRock mountain biking competition is Sunday, July 11, at CamRock 3 County Park near Rockdale. It is organized by the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS), the nation’s largest state mountain bike racing series. Registration is currently open at https://www.swiftentry.com/event/286There are about a dozen different registration categories for all ages and abilities.More information: www.wors.org
July 23: Cambridge Summer Concerts
The third Cambridge Summer Concert of 2021 is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 23 in Veteran's Park in downtown Cambridge. Baker Union Band will provide the live music. Admission is free. The final concert of the summer is Aug. 13 (Gomers.) Madison Dane County Public Health will be at the park on each concert night, from 4-8 p.m., with a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic. The health department will have all three types of vaccines available. Concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic; food may also be available for purchase. No glass is allowed in the park.
July 31: Lake Ripley Ride
The 2021 Lake Ripley Ride is Saturday, July 31, starting out at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road in the town of Oakland. It features three distances: a family friendly 18 mile route, a longer and slightly hilly 40 mile route and a more challenging 62 mile metric century route. Participants will ride quiet country roads through Cambridge, Rockdale, Deerfield, and Lake Mills. Registration includes a shirt, map/cue sheet, scenic rest stops, sag wagon, a sandy swimming beach, and a post ride celebration featuring live music, refreshments, and a dinner provided by the Cambridge Lions Club. Race day registration will be accepted but you cannot be guaranteed a t-shirt. More information: www.bikesignup.com/Race/WI/Cambridge/LakeRipleyRide
Aug. 6-7: Cambridge Maxwell Street Days
Maxwell Street Days returns to downtown Cambridge Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7. More information will be available closer to the event.
Aug. 13: Cambridge Summer Concerts
The third Cambridge Summer Concert of 2021 is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 in Veteran's Park in downtown Cambridge. Gomers will provide the live music. Admission is free. Madison Dane County Public Health will be at the park on each concert night, from 4-8 p.m., with a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic. The health department will have all three types of vaccines available. Concert goers are welcome to bring a picnic; food may also be available for purchase. No glass is allowed in the park.
Aug. 15: Try Cambridge Tri
The 2021 Try Cambridge Tri triathlon is Sunday, Aug. 15. It is a quarter-mile swim, 13 mile bike ride and 5K run in the Lake Ripley and Cambridge area.The event will start and end at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road in the town of Oakland. All triathletes will receive a medal and tech t-shirt for participation.Registration fees are $75 for individuals and $115 for relay teams. That goes up to $90 and $135 on race day. More information: www.trisignup.com/Race/WI/Cambridge/Wisconsin
Aug. 21: Dane County Breakfast on the Farm
The 2021 Dane County Breakfast on the Farm is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7-11:30 a.m. at Hinchley’s Dairy Farm is located at 2844 Highway 73, Cambridge. On the menu will be scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, yogurt, cheese, ice cream, milk and coffee. Other dairy items will also be available to try. The cost of the event is $4 for children age 3-11, and $8 for people age 12 and up. Activities will include live music from Soggy Prairie, a kiddie pedal tractor pull, an expio area with dairy information and food samples, a horse-drawn wagon ride, lawn games, large machinery displays, cow spots and face painting, and other activities. More information: https://www.danecountydairy.com/breakfast-on-the-farm/.
DEERFIELD
Summer Library Program
The Deerfield Summer Library Program, “Tails & Tales,” is underway. There are activities for all ages groups. More information is on the library’s website: deerfieldpubliclibrary.org.
June 19: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
June 23: Brats for Belltowers
Deerfield Lutheran Church and St. Paul's Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield are co-hosting a monthly fundraiser this summer to repair their bell towers. The first Brats for Belltowers is Wednesday, June 23, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St. Meals will include a brat or hot dog, chips, drink and dessert for a free-will donation. Checks will go to the respective church, cash will be split between the two. There is a drive-thru option or you can eat on the church lawn and listen to live music. Brats for Belltowers will be held again on July 28 and Aug. 25.
ROCKDALE
Church Summer Suppers canceled
Due to COVID-19, the Rockdale Lutheran Church ladies will not be hosting summer suppers in 2021. They hope to bring those back in 2022 and are currently discussing whether to hold their annual Meatball Supper in October, with more news on that soon.
UTICA
July 10: Utica Antique Tractor Benefit Ride
The 13th annual Utica Antique Tractor Benefit Ride is Saturday, July 10 at 9 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive at Utica Community Park between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. The $20 entry fee includes food at the Utica Bar after the ride. Children age 12 and under are free. Proof of insurance is required. Proceeds will benefit a local family. More information: (608) 279-2807 or (608) 692-9667. The rain date is Saturday, July 17.
Aug. 5-8: Utica Fest
The 2021 Utica Fest is Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 5-8, at Utica Park on County Highway B between Stoughton and Cambridge. It will include live music, truck and horse pulls, softball, concessions and a firework show on Sunday night. Activities are being expanded this year from three days to four in honor of the festival’s 50th anniversary.The music line-up includes Cherry Pie, a rock cover band, on Thursday, Aug. 5; Kings of Radio, an 80’s heavy rock cover band, on Friday, Aug. 6; SuperTuesday, a pop/rock cover band, on Saturday, Aug. 7; and RetroBus, a rock cover band spanning four decades of music, on Sunday, Aug. 8
REGIONAL
Dane County Humane Society training classes
The Dane County Humane Society is offering dog-training classes, running from May to November. Online registration is required at www.giveshelter.org/dog-training. The society is offering in-person courses running for six weeks in the spring, summer and fall. Course topics include puppy preschool, canine kindergarten, behavior fundamentals and intermediate behavior. It’s also offering a virtual workshop on loose leash walking from May 12 to Nov. 10, which includes a 90-minute virtual workshop and a 30-minute private lesson. More information: www.giveshelter.org.
Aug. 21: Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast
The Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast is Saturday, Aug. 21 from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park, 503 N. Jackson St. in Jefferson. It will feature products from Jefferson County, including Jones Dairy Farm Sausage, Crave Brother’s Cheese, Prairie Farms milk, and other products from local farms. Proceeds will fund scholarships for high school and college students interested in agriculture and grants for local agriculture organizations. The application deadline for scholarships and grants is Aug. 1. Applicants must volunteer at the breakfast to receive a scholarship. More information: www.jcfairpark.com/p/fair-park/dairy-breakfast
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.