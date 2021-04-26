WATERTOWN — Lake Mills senior Joey Toepfer placed second individually with a seven-over-par round of 41 at the season-opening Capitol Conference boys golf mini meet contested on the front nine at Watertown Country Club on April 22.
Lodi won the team title with a score of 170, edging Cambridge by four shots. Lakeside Lutheran (198) was third, Luther Prep (200) took fourth while Lake Mills (231) finished seventh.
The Blue Jays got scores from Nick Buckman's 42, Cade Nottestad's 43, Stone Farruggio's 44 and Jack Nikolay's 45.
Lakeside junior Brandon Kreutz took eighth with a round of 45. Senior Will Meland (49), freshman Cooper Jensen (52) and junior Will Popp (52) also scored for the Warriors. Junior Bear Deavers’ 53 was not counted.
“Meland had a great day putting,” Willems said. “Jensen had a rough start in his first varsity action, settled down and finished strong. Popp was consistently straight off of the tee all day long.”
For the L-Cats, junior Lucas Kleinfeldt shot 56, senior Henry Ruedebusch carded a 59 and sophomore Owen Patton rounded out the team total with a 75. Junior Matthew Nelson’s 88 was not counted.
Team scores: Lodi 170, Cambridge 174, Lakeside Lutheran 198, Luther Prep 200, Monticello/Belleville 219, Columbus 226, Lake Mills 231, Wisconsin Heights 232, New Glarus incomplete.
Top 10 individuals: Baron, Lodi, 40; Toepfer, LM, 41; Clark, Lodi, 42; Meitzner, Lodi, 42; Buckman, Cambridge, 42; Nottestad, Cambridge, 43; Farruggio, Cambridge, 44; Nikolay, Cambridge, 45; Kreutz, Lakeside, 45; Thoney, Lodi, 46; Wilke, Luther Prep 46.
