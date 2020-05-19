The sum of a bunch of random pieces is a whole.
Months into a global pandemic, I’ll take a bunch of bits if it appears they might eventually add up to something.
I’ll take a little bit of warm sunshine and tulips.
I’ll take the news that late summer high school in-person graduations might happen.
I’ll take rhubarb, bare feet, limited car day trips, socially distanced chats with neighbors and the smell of rain-washed garden dirt.
I’ll take the news that churches are trying to figure out how to have parking lot services, and that sometime soon I might get a professional haircut.
I’ll take the news that one of our three local summer fairs are still on.
I’ll take the sense that most businesses are sincere about keeping customers safe, even if the county they are in no longer has any COVID-19 restrictions.
I’ll take the realization that the 2019-20 school year is almost done, and that kids can soon take a break from distance learning and just get outside and play.
I’ll take the news that coronavirus cases – for now – continue to flatten locally and will cross my fingers that that trend continues.
I’ll take the news that our emergency reponders and health care workers are pushing on, committed as always.
And I’ll take the increasingly optimistic sense that maybe someday soon, this will all be over.
