May 14-28 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE
CAP senior mealsThe Cambridge Community Activities Program is planning to soon restart its Senior Luncheons. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees. Luncheons will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. For more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us
McFarland Senior Outreach mealsThe McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, May 14Tuscan Tortellini Pasta
Mixed greens
Dressing
Dinner roll/butter
Mixed Fruit
Chocolate Pudding Cup
Sugar Cookie
MO – Veggie Tuscan Pasta
NCS – SF cookie
Tuesday, May 18Lemon Dill Baked Fish
Tartar Sauce
Baked potato
Coleslaw
Sour Cream
WW Bread/Butter
Ambrosia
MO – Multigrain burger
NCS – banana
Friday, May 21Pork Loin in Gravy
Mashed Potatoes
Peas
WW Bread/Butter
Mandarin Oranges
Apple Crisp
MO – Multigrain Burger
NCS – spiced apples
Tuesday, May 25BBQ Chicken on the bone
Baked Sweet Potato
WW Bread
Butter
Banana
Dreamsicle whip
MO – BBQ veggie meatballs
NCS – mandarin oranges
Friday, May 28Meatballs in Marinara
Over Penne
Broccoli Salad
Banana
Cheesecake Brownie
MO – Veggie meatballs
NCS – SF cookie
DEERFIELD
DCC MealsThe Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. Reserve a spot: (608) 764-5935.
