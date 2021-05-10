You have permission to edit this article.
Senior Meals

May 14-28 Cambridge-Deerfield area senior meals

CAMBRIDGE

CAP senior mealsThe Cambridge Community Activities Program is planning to soon restart its Senior Luncheons. CAP is looking for individuals interested in volunteering their time and talents to perform for luncheon attendees. Luncheons will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 12 p.m. For more information email Heather Morgan, CAP’s Park, Recreation and Youth Director, at hmorgan@cambridge.k12.wi.us

McFarland Senior Outreach mealsThe McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, May 14Tuscan Tortellini Pasta

Mixed greens

Dressing

Dinner roll/butter

Mixed Fruit

Chocolate Pudding Cup

Sugar Cookie

MO – Veggie Tuscan Pasta

NCS – SF cookie

Tuesday, May 18Lemon Dill Baked Fish

Tartar Sauce

Baked potato

Coleslaw

Sour Cream

WW Bread/Butter

Ambrosia

MO – Multigrain burger

NCS – banana

Friday, May 21Pork Loin in Gravy

Mashed Potatoes

Peas

WW Bread/Butter

Mandarin Oranges

Apple Crisp

MO – Multigrain Burger

NCS – spiced apples

Tuesday, May 25BBQ Chicken on the bone

Baked Sweet Potato

WW Bread

Butter

Banana

Dreamsicle whip

MO – BBQ veggie meatballs

NCS – mandarin oranges

Friday, May 28Meatballs in Marinara

Over Penne

Broccoli Salad

Banana

Cheesecake Brownie

MO – Veggie meatballs

NCS – SF cookie

DEERFIELD

DCC MealsThe Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. Reserve a spot: (608) 764-5935.

