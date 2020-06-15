Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local government meetings have been occurring online. Some are now returning to in-person. Some have moved from their normal locations to larger spaces to ensure social distancing. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn where in-person meetings are being held and how to attend online meetings, including access codes. To add a meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.
VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, June 23, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Plan Commission
Monday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
Village Board
Tuesday, July 14, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
EMS Commmission
Thursday, June 18, 6:30 p.m.
Deerfield Community Center Board
Monday, June 22, 6 p.m.
Finance Committee
Monday, June 22, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Village Board
Monday, June 22, 7 p.m., teleconference
VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE
Village Board
Monday, July 6, 7 p.m.
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, July 21, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake Ripley Management District
Saturday, June 20, 9 a.m, Town Hall.
