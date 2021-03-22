VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE200 Spring St., Cambridge

www.ci.cambridge.wi.us

(608) 423-3712

Plan Commission

Monday, April 12, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Cambridge Village Board

Tuesday, April 13, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Library Board

Wednesday, April 14, 7 p.m., Amundson Community Center

Water & Sewer Committee

Tuesday, April 20, 6:30 p.m. Amundson Community Center

Cambridge Village Board

Tuesday, April 27, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD4 N. Main St., Deerfield

www.deerfieldwi.com

(608) 764-5404

Deerfield Village Board

Monday, April 12, 7 p.m., teleconference

Deerfield Village Board

Monday, April 26, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridge

townofchristiana.com

(608) 423-3816

Christiana Town Board

Tuesday, April 13, 7 p.m., Christiana Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

N4450 County Road A, Cambridge

oaklandtown.com

(608) 423-9635

Oakland Town Board

Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m., Oakland Town Hall

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE208 Benton St., Cambridge

www.villageofrockdale.com

(608) 423-1497

Rockdale Village Board

Monday, April 19, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD838 London Road, Deerfield

www.town.deerfield.wi.us

(608) 764-5615

Deerfield Town Board

Monday, April 12, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

1111 South Main St., Lake Mills

townoflakemills.org

(920) 648-5867

Lake Mills Town Board

Tuesday, April 20, 7 p.m., Town Hall

