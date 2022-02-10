2022 Jefferson County Fair changes draw participant opposition

Adult volunteers and long-time youth exhibitors expressed anger Thursday about significant last-minute rule changes for participants of the 2022 Jefferson County Fair.
During a 2-hour long meeting of the Fair Park Committee, held at Fair Park in Jefferson and streamed live, speakers shared their opposition to the changes and expressed frustration they were being adopted just five months before the fair, scheduled for July 13-17.
That’s far too late for youth who have already bought their animals, speakers said.
In the end, however, except for eliminating a proposed youth exhibitor volunteer requirement, the committee adopted its plan as presented.
Committee chair Blane Poulson was the sole dissenter in the vote to adopt the 6-page document, “2022 Jefferson County Fair Animal Auction & Youth Celebration Information.” Before the vote, the committee took out the proposed requirement that youth exhibitors put in 3 volunteer hours at Fair Park prior to this year’s fair. A parent at the meeting called it “an unreasonable request,” with possible child labor law implications.
Changes that remained in the plan, that drew fire from speakers, include a new requirement that youth exhibitors choose between selling either a large animal such a steer at the fair’s meat animal auction or up to 2 small meat animals such as a chicken or a rabbit. In the past, youth exhibitors have been allowed to sell both large and small meat animals.
The changes in the meat animal auction come as responsibility for organizing it shifts this year from UW-Extension to the Fair Park staff and Fair Park Committee.
Brian Bolan, the fair park’s events and operations manager, said UW Extension announced in mid-2021, it “was no longer interested” in organizing future auctions.
“One of the reasons UW-Extension decided to back down is that it took a lot of man hours,” Bolan shared. “It was felt their time could be put to better use.”
Bolan said a hope has emerged since the fair agreed to take over the meat auction, that the event could be streamlined. Going forward, it simply can’t require as many volunteer or staff hours to put it on, he said. The hope is that the plan is a step toward that, he said
Bolan went on to acknowledge that the meat auction details presented to the committee Thursday were too long in coming.
“Would it have been awesome to have had this wrapped up in October? Yes,” he said.
He characterized it, however, as a “fluid” document that's open to future changes.
“I am not married to this, as the only way to run a sale,” Bolan said.
Justin Thom, chair of the county’s Meat Animal Project Committee, said in forcing youth to choose between selling either large or small animals “you are going to hurt a lot of youth that raise livestock.”
Joy Brattlie, of Cambridge, the fair’s poultry superintendent, said the changes left her feeling that “in my opinion, the Jefferson County Fair is going the wrong direction.”
Communication about the changes was “horribly executed,” and have the potential to deter both youth who have shown animals in the past, and new youth participants, she said.
“These youth are the future of agriculture. They need to be nurtured and encouraged in their agriculture endeavors,” and this does the opposite of that, Brattlie said. “I can’t support this document the way it is.”
Brattlie’s daughter, Hanna, also spoke, noting she is in her ninth year of showing poultry and beef cattle at the Jefferson County Fair.
She said the rule change that will force her to choose between taking poultry or beef to the meat auction, left her particularly “troubled.”
“It’s upsetting,” Brattlie said, saying she bought her steer in October and has already arranged to buy chickens and rabbits for the 2022 fair.
“Major changes like these should have been communicated to youth exhibitors months ago,” Brattlie said, adding that “exhibitors should not be forced between selling their large animals or their small animals.”
Lindsay Baneck, sheep superintendent for the fair, whose family owns Jelli’s Market in Helenville, said she, too, was “really disappointed” with the lack of communication.
“I kind of thought that being a superintendent, my opinions would at least be asked,” Baneck said. “Our opinions were never asked; it was just ‘here’s what we have, go with it.’ It just kind of caught us off guard.”
Jessica Pfeifer, president of the Jefferson County 4-H Leaders Association, similarly said she was “very disappointed,” with the lack of communication.
“We have a bad taste in our mouth,” Pfeifer said. “You guys are not representing the fair very well.”
The changes will result in a loss of exhibitors, who may go elsewhere, Pfeifer predicted.
“We can show in any county we want to in the state of Wisconsin,” Pfeifer said.
Weigh-in
Another new requirement adopted Thursday, that drew ire from speakers, involves exhibitors of large animals who want to participate in the annual Beef Rate of Gain Competition. To participate, and in the process raise their status in the fair's meat auction, they must weigh their animals in this Saturday, Feb. 12, at Equity Livestock in Johnson Creek.
In the past, the weigh-in has been at Fair Park.
Some speakers said they were concerned about animals contracting disease at Equity Livestock.
Committee members responded that recent Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection changes now require such weigh-ins to use certified scales, and Equity Livestock has those.
Near the end of Thursday’s meeting, the committee acknowledged it could have paid $500 to a Sun Prairie company to bring a scale to Fair Park for a 1-day weigh-in, rather than directing exhibitors to Equity Livestock. Committee members defended that decision, saying not spending that $500 helps contain costs.
Wristband cost increase
Speakers also took issue with a change, also shared Thursday, to double the cost of a fair entry wristband for youth exhibitors. Wristbands get youth into the fair for the week. It will rise from $7 to $15 this year.
Open and senior class exhibitors will also see a change to a $15 per-person entry wristband, rather than a $35 family pack of 5 wristbands, as in the past.
Anna Evenson, a longtime youth exhibitor from Cambridge and a member of the 2022 fair royalty, called the entry fee increase “completely unnecessary.”
“Why do kids need to be charged to get into the fair?” Evenson questioned. She said their families are already making a significant investment in raising animals that are the main money-making draw for fair visitors.
“Without the animals all you have is a giant carnival and a concert,” Evenson said.
Evenson also encouraged the committee to wait until 2023 to make the auction and other changes.
“This is too late,” she said.
Committee member Jeff Smith said he, too, was displeased with the lack of communication.
“To me, there’s a great deal of room for improvement with this,” Smith said. “We do need to organize this better, and to have the community involved with more input. I hope in the future we can do a much better job than we have done.”
Another recent change also shared Thursday raises to 19 the maximum age to participate as a youth exhibitor. The minimum age to participate will remain 8.
At the meeting’s start there was confusion about that, with some speakers believing the minimum age had been changed to 9. Fair staff said their information was incorrect, that the age requirements had been set by the committee at a meeting last August.