COVID-19 vaccine clinic offered at Deerfield High School

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Deerfield High School this week.
The Deerfield School District announced on its social media page that it’s partnering with Forward Pharmacy, a Cottage-Grove based pharmacy that has a location in Deerfield, to give out vaccines to students age 16 and older, parents and staff members.
The clinic will be Wednesday, May 5 from 12-2 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd.
Forward Pharmacy staff will be administering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and will return on May 28 to give participants a second dose.
Students are the primary focus, Superintendent Michelle Jensen said in an email.
“I think the hope is that students will have the first opportunity to fill up the slots,” Jensen said.
To book an appointment, visit: https://forwardpharmacywi.com/product/covid-vaccine-deerfield-location-schools-may-5-p-5-10/?fbclid=IwAR1nemsPDPv_T1OI6VifBG9SNpBrKhd4nyxKPszoRtucGlFEDVfDa-F__Vw
Participants will also need to complete this form. https://www.deerfield.k12.wi.us/Pharmacy%20Vaccine%20Form.pdf?fbclid=IwAR1thkernuqepkFAR_ICxW3yVmLZLqqNxneYRTY4dOz375HeaHLDwsTKIJY
