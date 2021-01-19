Rockdale village candidates are set for the April 6 election, following a Jan. 19 caucus. Incumbent Village President Julie Nelles and incumbent Village Board members Cynthia Myers and Sarah Halvorson will again be on the ballot, with no challengers. All of the seats are 2-year terms.
This was the last race to be set for the April 6 election.
On April 6, local voters will see village board, town board, village president, town chair and school board races on the ballot. Most races are uncontested, with no more candidates than seats available.
Deerfield School BoardThe only local contested race is for the Deerfield School Board. Three seats are open on the board with four candidates running. On the ballot are incumbent Sandy Fischer and challengers Katie Michel, Michael Gullickson and Sarah Hart. All the seats are three-year terms. Current board president Jim Haak and board member Nathan Brown are not running again.
