The Cambridge Area EMS is offering some events for the public to mark EMS Week, May 16-20. Events are all at the Cambridge Fire and EMS Station, 271 W. Main St.
Safety Tuesday
Tuesday, May 18, is “Safety Tuesday.” The EMS department will offer public tours of its station from 3-4 p.m.
EMS for Children
Wednesday, May 19 is “EMS for Children” day. Local children are invited to visit the station to see an ambulance and its equipment and to visit with emergency responders. This event will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Save A Life Day
Thursday, May 20 is “Save A Life” day. From 2-3 p.m., ,local residents can stop by the station to learn about hands-only CPR and Stop the Bleed. Simple instruction will take place outdoors on manikins.
More information: (608) 423-3511.
