Deerfield baseball rallies, wins regional championship over Belleville; advances to sectionals

The Deerfield Demons baseball team proved why they deserved the one seed in regionals, defeating the second-seed Belleville Wildcats 4-1 to win regionals on Wednesday, June 1.
Belleville (15-9) took advantage of errors made by the Deerfield (19-5) defense, scoring an unearned run in the top of the third inning.
Deerfield struggled for offense as the Demons were held without a hit for five innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Deerfield broke up Carson Syse’s no hitter when sophomore Adam Suess hit a one-out single.
The Demons kept the hits coming as sophomore Jackson Drobac hit Suess over to third with a single. With runners on the corners, sophomore Kris Hahn tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single.
Junior Eric Staszak continued the single barrage, giving the Demons a 2-1 lead with a single which scored Drobac. Hahn scored on a passed ball and freshman Stephen Bagley hit an RBI single to drive in Staszak, giving the Demons a 4-1 lead after the sixth.
Junior pitcher Cal Fisher would not relinquish the lead, retiring Belleville in order in the seventh as Deerfield claimed the regional championship. Fisher pitched a complete game, striking out five, while allowing three hits.
Deerfield moves on to face Cuba City (19-4) in the first round of sectionals in Prairie du Chien at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. If the Demons win, they’ll advance to the sectional final which will be played at 4 p.m. on June 7.