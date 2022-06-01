 Skip to main content
DEERFIELD BASEBALL

Deerfield baseball rallies, wins regional championship over Belleville; advances to sectionals

The Deerfield Demons baseball team proved why they deserved the one seed in regionals, defeating the second-seed Belleville Wildcats 4-1 to win regionals on Wednesday, June 1.

Belleville (15-9) took advantage of errors made by the Deerfield (19-5) defense, scoring an unearned run in the top of the third inning.

Deerfield struggled for offense as the Demons were held without a hit for five innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Deerfield broke up Carson Syse’s no hitter when sophomore Adam Suess hit a one-out single.

The Demons kept the hits coming as sophomore Jackson Drobac hit Suess over to third with a single. With runners on the corners, sophomore Kris Hahn tied the game at 1-1 with an RBI single.

Junior Eric Staszak continued the single barrage, giving the Demons a 2-1 lead with a single which scored Drobac. Hahn scored on a passed ball and freshman Stephen Bagley hit an RBI single to drive in Staszak, giving the Demons a 4-1 lead after the sixth.

Junior pitcher Cal Fisher would not relinquish the lead, retiring Belleville in order in the seventh as Deerfield claimed the regional championship. Fisher pitched a complete game, striking out five, while allowing three hits.

Deerfield moves on to face Cuba City (19-4) in the first round of sectionals in Prairie du Chien at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7. If the Demons win, they’ll advance to the sectional final which will be played at 4 p.m. on June 7.

Deerfield 4, Belleville 1

Belleville 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 1

Deerfield 0 0 0 0 0 4 X — 4 5 3

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: Fisher (W; 7-3-1-0-5-0); B: C. Syse (L; 5.1-5-4-3-8-4), DeSmet (0.2-0-0-0-1-0).

Leading hitters — D: Suess 1x3, Drobac 1x3, Hahn 1x3, Staszak 1x2, Bagley 1x3; B: Frydenlund 1x2, Boynan 1x3, Keyes 1x3.

