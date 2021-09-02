At the Central Wisconsin Christian School Invitational, the Demons pulled out two wins in six matches.
Against Living Word Lutheran, Deerfield lost (4-25, 17-25) in straight sets. The Demons forced a tie-breaker in their second game, losing to Crandon 25-16, 18-25, 3-15.
Deerfield picked up its first win of the season against North Fond Du Lac, winning 25-21, 10-25, 15-10 in three sets. The Demons picked up another win, defeating Gibraltar (25-16, 25-22) in straight sets.
Two losses against Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (25-23, 14-25, 9-15) and Crandon (13-25, 22-25) ended Deerfield’s weekend at 2-4.
Morgan Mack led the team with 10 aces, 10 kills and six blocks. Jenna Rosol also had 10 kills while Chloe Moore had 32 digs.
Fall River Quad
The Deerfield Demons officially kicked off the volleyball season in the Fall River Quad on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
In their three matches, the Demons were swept in straight sets against Valley Christian (12-25, 24-26), Fall River (24-26, 20-25) and Living Word Lutheran (13-25, 10-25).
Grace Brattlie led the team with 27 assists, while Steffi Stewart tied for the team lead with five kills and two aces.