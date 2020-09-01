At a virtual listening session about a fire and EMS station expansion, some Cambridge Village Board members pushed on Aug. 25 for more financial details on the project and also for general information, and concessions, on future fire and EMS spending.
The 90-minute Aug. 25 Village Board meeting was dominated by a presentation from Kaukauna design-build firm Keller, Inc., and a presentation by local fire and EMS department members. Those were followed by a question-and-answer session on the $6.5 million proposal that would roughly triple the size of the 35-year-old station on West Main Street in Cambridge.
But the question and answer session became as much about the Cambridge area’s annual fire and EMS budget as about the scope and cost of the construction project.
Village Board member Kathy Cunningham returned repeatedly, when dissatisfied with the response from EMS and fire commission members present in the meeting, to this question: If the village must sacrifice things like street repairs to annuually fund fire and EMS, what are EMS and fire department members who live in the village willing to see cut from the village’s annual budgets, so that the fire and EMS can be fully funded and major capital projects like the station expansion can happen?
In its 2020 budget, the Cambridge Village Board voted to forego all local street maintenance for a year in order to fully fund its fire and EMS obligations, while holding its tax increase under 2019 to a state-imposed levy limit.
“Do you want to give up police, do you want to give up garbage, do you want to give up having your water treated?” Cunningham said. “We had no budget for road repairs because we funded your budget. What are you guys willing to do so that we can do the things that we need to do? Tell me what we can do because we only have so much of a budget.”
Cunningham raised the same question a second time later in the meeting.
“Your yearly budget for fire and EMS is killing us,” she said then.
Even further into the meeting, Cunningham challenged fire and EMS commission members to commit, on the spot, to not asking for more of a future annual budget increase than Cambridge is allowed under the state levy limit.
Silence followed.
“I don’t hear anybody answering,” Cambridge Village President Mark McNally finally said.
When Cunningham raised the question a fourth time, toward the meeting’s end, Fire Chief Terry Johnson responded that “I can just say what we need is what we ask for. I have never asked the commission for an item I didn’t really need.”
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner also responded, then, that Oakland has borrowed the money in recent years it needs to meet its fire and EMS obligations.
As part of a periodically updated intergovernmental agreement that dates back to the 1950s, Cambridge shares the annual cost of providing fire and EMS service, and funding major capital costs like the proposed station expansion and fire truck and ambulance purchases, with the Village of Rockdale and Towns of Oakland, Lake Mills and Christiana. In 2020, based on their equalized values, 25 percent of the commission’s annual budget was funded by Cambridge, 49 percent by Oakland, 20 percent by Christiana, 3.5 percent by the Town of Lake Mills and 2.5 percent by Rockdale.
The commission has “no way to raise money except through the municipalities. If our costs go up, we’ve got to get them covered,” Kapsner said.
Kapsner also said the fire and EMS departments “are always looking for ways to raise revenue,” including scheduled EMS hospital transports.
Cambridge Village Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Lisa Moen and Deputy Administrator/Clerk-Treasurer Barbara Goeckner reminded meeting attendees that under the state’s levy cap in 2020, based on recent new construction in Cambridge, the village was only allowed to increase taxes by about $17,000 over 2019.
The Fire EMS commission requested a $27,000 budget increase from Cambridge for 2020, up from $142,000 in 2019 to $169,000 this year.
Collectively in 2020, the five municipalities contributed about $677,000 to local fire and EMS services in 2020, up 15.45 percent from $572,000 in 2019.
In choosing to ultimatley fully fund its portion of that, Moen and Goecker said Cambridge had to trim other things out of its 2020 budget, including street repairs.
Moen and Goeckner also on Aug. 25 questioned the logistics of the station expansion funding, particularly how borrowing would be handled.
Five simultaneous referndums are planned in April 2020 to authorize the borrowing by each municipality for their portion of the $6.5 million. Kapsner has suggested that the referendums be advisory, with the results able to be overruled by the boards of each municipality.
If the five municipalities each independently borrow for their portion of the $6.5 million staton expansion cost, Cambridge’s borrowing of that money could be done outside of the state levy limit, Moen and Goeckne said. But if one of the five municipalities took out a loan for the entire $6.5 million, the other four paid them back for the 20-year term of the borrowing, that would be subject to the state levy limit and not possible for Cambridge, Moen and Goeckner said.
Village Board member Carla Galler questioned whether the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department has considered charging for its calls, and billing insurance companies for that cost, in order to reduce its portion of the annual fire and EMS budget.
Fire Chief Terry Johnson and First Assistant Chief Tim Scott responded that the idea of charging for fire calls has been repeatedly rejected by members of the fire department, who argue that if they are volunteering their time, they are not willing for local residents to have to pay for fire calls.
Scott and Johnson said fire department members have made it clear that many of them would resign if calls charges were imposed, and that would leave what is now an all-volunteer fire department in the position of having to hire full-time firefighters.
“’I’ll resign,’ that’s what they are saying,” Scott said.
Galler also questioned where the annual operating costs are going to come from for the expanded station. Those costs will be subject to the state levy limit, she said.
“We will have a much larger facility to maintain. Where do those dollars come from?” Galler questioned.
“I’m not questioning the need. I think the question that keeps coming up from the (Cambridge) board are financial concerns,” Galler continued.
Village Board member Ted Kumbier said the station expansion is needed to resolve space and safety issues, but also to help recruit and retain EMS employees and volunteers and fire department volunteers.
“Maybe if we can give them a little bit better building, maybe we can keep those volunteers a little bit longer, and not have to pay for full-time firefighters,” Kumbier said.
Kumbier questioned, however, an estimate put out this summer by the commission, on the tax impact of the station expansion.
Kumbier questioned why that figure put out this summer, amounting to $50-$60 per $100,000 of assessed value in Cambridge, Rockdale, Christiana and Oakland, for 20 years, and about $3-5 per $100,000 for the Town of Lake Mills, hasn’t been run by a professional accounting firm.
The Cambridge Village Board voted in July to ask the fire and EMS commission to hire an accounting firm to review that per-$100,000 figure; the commission has not since acted on that request.
Oakland Town Chairman Eugene Kapsner has said since July, and reiterated on Aug. 25, that a professional accounting firm will be hired to review that figure once the municipalities vote later this fall to go ahead with their spring of 2021 referendums.
Devin Flanigan, of Keller, Inc., similarly characterized the per-$100,000 figure as a “preliminary, ballpark,” estimate that will be firmed up later this fall.
Cambridge Village Board member Wyatt Rose questioned why after the expansion, the square footage of Cambridge’s fire and EMS station would be on par with stations in much larger cities like Fond du Lac and Milwaukee.
“We are not Madison or Milwaukee,” Rose said. “I think we need to sort of level set, and ask what we can have and need in our community, not what is the moon.”
Flanigan responded that 25,000 to 40,000 square feet is the standard size of a fire and EMS station designed to today, regardless of the size of the community, in order to modern accommodate equipment and personnel needs.
Larger cities, he said, build additional stations when they outgrow their first one.
Rose also said he would like to hear further from EMS and fire department members on what they think “is essential and what is icing on the cake?”
Wyatt specifically questioned why the proposed station has eight bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, when the EMS deparment has only six full-time staff members and the fire department is all volunteer.
The fire department has acknowledged the potential to need full-time firefighters in the future, but Scott said there is no timeline for that.
“Would the village prefer to not see the station constructed for the future, and only focus on the needs of today,” Flanigan responded to Rose’s question.
Kumbier called cutting back on the expansion project short-sighted, saying it will cost less to include eight bedrooms in the expansion than to add them later.
Scott said it’s important to have the bedrooms ready if the number of volunteers drops unexpectedly and full-time firefighters must be hired sooner rather than later. In the meantime, having the bedrooms allows volunteer firefighters to stay on sight during emergencies such as a snowstorm, he said. “Right now, that is not an option,” Scott said. Scott also said offering private sleeping rooms is important for staff and volunteers who might use them to feel comfortable.
But Village Board member Kris Breunig questioned the time of the station expansion, during a pandemic “when a large percentage of our constituents here are unemployed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.