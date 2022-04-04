Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team ready to compete as season opens

The competition in the Capitol Conference will be tough for the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team.
The conference features Lake Mills, who returns the Capitol Conference Player of the Year, Ava Stelter. Sugar River, the seventh-ranked team in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll for Division 3, looks to repeat as conference champions.
Cambridge/Deerfield finished the 2021 season with a record of 1-8-2 and was eliminated by Platteville/Lancaster in regionals. United battled hard in each game as four of their losses were decided by less than a goal and also tied Lake Mills 2-2.
The biggest issue facing the Cambridge/Deerfield program is who will step up for United this season?
Sabrina Rodriguez and Mia Pollasky have both graduated after earning all-conference honorable mentions. Senior Maggie Schmude, who earned honorable mention all-conference honors as a junior, missed the remainder of the 2022 basketball season with an injury.
Goalkeeper Isabella Graffin will look to keep United in each game as she enters her senior season. Graffin and the United defense allowed just over two goals a game last season.
Cambridge/Deerfield United begin the season on Tuesday, April 5 against Madison East at Cambridge High School.