There’s an effort underway right now to start up a virtual pen pal program between local seniors and elementary school students.
From personal experience, I can tell you it’s absolutely worth pursuing.
Run through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County, the Computer Buddy program pairs adults age 55 and older with elementary school students to exchange vetted blog posts twice a week.
There’s a partnership forming between the Cambridge Area Senior Resource Network, a grassroots group working to increase access to resources for local seniors, and Cambridge Elementary School. And a pilot Computer Buddy program is in the works.
In elementary school, I was a computer buddy. I spent fifth grade building a year-long pen pal friendship with a Madison senior over email.
My buddy’s name was Edy. She was warm and kind and genuinely interested in hearing about my life.
It’s been 16 years, but I can still remember the day I met my buddy for the first time. My class took a bus from our school to the Madison Senior Center, and we had a party. And Edy gave me a scarf that she had knitted for me during the year we were pen pals.
I remember feeling like that meeting was a long time coming. It wasn’t like making a new friend that day, because we had spent an entire year building a friendship. It was just putting a face to the name.
Now fourth grade students in Cambridge have the opportunity to become computer buddies as well. But to get the program off the ground, up to 22 adult volunteers are needed.
Those volunteers should be age 55 or older. They will be background-checked, trained and asked to write to students twice a week.
RSVP uses a secure blog site called Kidblog, and blog posts are monitored by RSVP staff members. Back in my day, we corresponded with our computer buddies over email. But that system has been replaced by a more secure, monitored and safer method.
And, adult volunteers can even receive a device, like an iPad or Chromebook, from RSVP to blog on.
School administrators and local advocates can list many benefits of the program. They say it’s an opportunity to curb isolation due to Covid-19, build student writing skills, and keep local volunteers engaged, during a time when they can’t enter school buildings.
But above all, it’s giving adults and kids alike someone who will listen and care about them. Someone to build a meaningful connection with, during a time where we could all benefit from more meaningful connections.
So if you want to sign up to be a computer buddy, or have any questions about the program, contact RSVP Associate Director Diana Jost at djost@rsvpdane.org.
This former computer buddy wishes all future computer buddies a happy pen pal experience.
