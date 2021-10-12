Cambridge volleyball defeated by Belleville and Waterloo

Donning pink uniforms for pink out, the Blue Jays were swept (25-11, 25-10, 25-13) by Belleville on senior night on Monday, Oct. 11.
“This is the first core group of kids I’ve coached here, so I’m attached to them for a lot of sentimental reasons,” said Cambridge head coach Breah Klemp. “They’ve been the leaders on the team through the craziness of Covid and understanding how this works, so it will be sad not to have them next year.”
In the first set, Belleville led 4-2 before pulling away with a 13-3 lead before Cambridge took a timeout. Belleville increased its lead to 23-5 before the Blue Jays rattled off five-straight points forcing Belleville to take a timeout. After the timeout, Belleville clinched the first set with a 25-11 victory.
In the second set, Belleville jumped out to an 8-2 lead before Cambridge cut the lead to 10-4 after a Cambridge spike went between a potential Belleville block.
Belleville pulled away, increasing the lead to 18-8 before senior outside hitter Stenklyft served an ace.
“We put in a new rotation this season so Taylor could get more swings and be in more control of the offense even more than what she already was,” said Klemp. “I’m glad to see her getting the chance to use more of her skillset than just setting, and I know she appreciates it too.”
Going on a 6-1 run, Belleville clinched the second set with a 25-10 victory.
In the third set, Cambridge and Belleville were tied at 3-3 before the Blue Jays had to take a timeout after Belleville took an 11-4 lead. Both teams traded points before Belleville increased its lead to 18-9. However, Cambridge cut the lead to 19-12 after going on a 3-1 run, but Belleville went on one last run to clinch the game at 25-13.
“We need to get to a point where no matter what is happening in the course of the game that we play every point the same, and that we keep having fun and we keep working hard,” said Klemp.
Senior defensive specialist Audrianna Kieler had three aces and 14 assists, while Stenklyft added 10 assists. Cambridge drops to 2-12 on the season.
Waterloo 3
Cambridge 0
Cambridge’s volleyball team was swept by defending WIAA Division 3 state runner-up Waterloo 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 in a Capitol South road game on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Taylor Stenklyft had nine assists and an ace for the Blue Jays. Brooklyn Stenklyft added six kills and a block. Audrianne Kieler contributed seven digs and one ace and Mayah Holzhueter also had a block in the loss.