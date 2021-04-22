Deerfield to hold wellness activities

Deerfield is getting physical this spring, with a series of wellness activities open to students and families.
The district’s health and wellness committee is bringing back the Walking School Bus, a before-school walk around the community. Elementary school students can walk to school every Wednesday in May.
Walkers will meet at 7:05 a.m. at the Glacial Drumlin Trail next to Nelson Young Lumber on Main Street on May 5, 12, 19 and 26. The group will leave by 7:20 a.m. and head to Deerfield Elementary School. Students should wear a mask and dress for the weather. The walking school bus will happen in light rain, but not storms.
The committee is also holding a Run the Track event on May 21 from 6-7 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Students, family members and community members can walk or run on the track. Snacks will be provided, and students will receive a small token for each lap they complete. Masks are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.