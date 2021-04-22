You are the owner of this article.
Deerfield to hold wellness activities

The district’s health and wellness committee is bringing back the Walking School Bus, a before-school walk around the community

Walking School Bus
DEERFIELD

Deerfield is getting physical this spring, with a series of wellness activities open to students and families.

The district’s health and wellness committee is bringing back the Walking School Bus, a before-school walk around the community. Elementary school students can walk to school every Wednesday in May.

Walkers will meet at 7:05 a.m. at the Glacial Drumlin Trail next to Nelson Young Lumber on Main Street on May 5, 12, 19 and 26. The group will leave by 7:20 a.m. and head to Deerfield Elementary School. Students should wear a mask and dress for the weather. The walking school bus will happen in light rain, but not storms.

The committee is also holding a Run the Track event on May 21 from 6-7 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. Students, family members and community members can walk or run on the track. Snacks will be provided, and students will receive a small token for each lap they complete. Masks are required.

