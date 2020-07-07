The Deerfield School District is continuing to weigh its options for fall instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic. While no decisions have been made yet, school administrators said at a July 6 school board meeting that have preferences about which ways of holding classes might work best.
Deerfield, and school districts across the state, are considering a mix of options inlcuding returning to school in-person this fall, continuing all-virtual classes or having a blended model of instruction, with students attending class both in-person and at home on different days of the week.
Deerfield administrators said they are also trying to figure out when it might be required for schools to close completely again, like they did in mid-March.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said Deerfield is still waiting on guidance from Public Health Madison and Dane County about what requirements will be like for students.
Jensen said she is advocating against a blended model that would have students learning in school a couple days a week, and at home the rest of the time.
Jensen said she has joined other Dane County superintendents in asking the public health department to avoid making a blended model a requirement.
A blended model, Jensen said, would create “inequitable privileges and disparities” in the district and be harder on teachers and families. She said expecting students to learn online a few days a week would be unfair for families without internet access or childcare.
She added that it would be “very difficult” to have staff responsible for teaching students both in-person and online on the same day. It would also be unfair to students, she said, to expect them to log on for school at the same time of day.
Jensen said administrators are evaluating school spaces for square footage, capacity, and whether students can come back.
Jensen said she thinks it’s most likely that schools will return in-person in the fall in some form, only to be closed again. But Jensen said they’re still planning for all scenarios.
“There’s no win-win in this situation,” Jensen said. “It’s really easy to close us. It’s really difficult to reopen us.”
The district will put out a survey soon, Jensen said, to ask families about their preferences.
Ultimately, Jensen said this decision may fall to school board authority, public health departments or superintendents.
