CAMBRIDGE

McFarland Senior Outreach

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are now pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, Sept. 25

Meatballs in Marinara

Over Penne

Carrots

Mixed Greens Salad

Dressing

Banana

Cheesecake Brownie

MO – Veggie Meatballs in Marinara

NCS – SF Cookie

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Cheeseburger

Beef patty

Cheese

NAS -- No cheese

WW Bun

Ketchup/mustard

Four bean salad

Four way vegetable blend

Dreamsicle whip

MO -- Black bean burger

NCS -- Mandarin Oranges

CAP

The Cambridge Community Activities Program senior meals, normally on the second Wednesday of each month at noon, are not currently happening due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meals and activities are usually held at the Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church, 313 E. Main St., Cambridge. Cost is $4. Food is prepared by Keystone Grill in Cambridge. More information: (608) 423-8045.

DEERFIELD

DCC

The Deerfield Community Center normally offers a senior lunch and activity Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at DCC, 10 Liberty St. During to the coronavirus pandemic, meals are being delivered to the homes of seniors with no gathering at DCC. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

