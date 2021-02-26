Emergency responders plan “Light the Night” Covid-19 tribute at Alliant Energy Center

Police, fire and EMS agencies, and local elected leaders from across Dane County will gather on Monday night, March 1, for a "Light the Night" tribute for the county's 273 Covid-19 victims.
The event is at 6 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center, 1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, in Madison.
Following opening remarks paying tribute to those lost, their families, and the frontline workers who cared for them, emergency agencies will activate their vehicle lights. This light memorial will run for 27 minutes - one minute for each of 10 Dane County lives lost.
Members of the public are welcome to attend. They are asked to enter at Alliant Energy Center Way and follow parking attendee directions. Attendees should remain in their vehicles and turn off their headlights.
