CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN

454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Brenda Lovick, Pastor

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship in lower church or virtual on Facebook/YouTube

9:40 a.m. Sunday School

Monday

4:30 p.m. Adult Study: Grateful

5:30 p.m. Property Committee

6 p.m. Church Council

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

9:30 a.m. Facebook Live Prayers for our People

Wednesday

6 p.m. Confirmation

7:30 p.m. Education meeting

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA

501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

Monday

7 p.m. Zoom Bible study

Tuesday

10:30 a.m. Grace Gab. Reach out to the church office for access information.

Wednesday

6:30 p.m. Confirmation

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN

313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship Live-streamed on Facebook, later upload to YouTube.

Online

Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST

W8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Worship

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC

(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Online

Fr. David Timmerman has placed a recording and the text of his Homilies on the church’s website, stpiusxcp.org, and the Diocese of Madison is live-streaming Masses at: madisondiocese.org/massesonline. Mass is also rebroadcast throughout the week on Cambridge Cable.

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST

414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

Sunday

10 a.m. Indoor Worship (masks recommended). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.

Wednesday

7 p.m. Youth Group (grades 6-12) meets virtually. Reach out to the church office for access information.

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN

206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Thursday

9 a.m. Vicar’s office hours

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday School

Wednesday

1 p.m. Vicar’s Office Hours

6 p.m. 7th and 8th grade Confirmation

Thursday

9 a.m. Vicar’s Office Hours

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Sunday

9 a.m. Drive-in Worship

Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded worship can be found on the church’s website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986). Drive-in worship in the church parking lot is being held on the first and third Sunday of each month at 9 a.m.

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERAN

Wisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Thursday

6:30 p.m Bible study

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Bible Study

ROCKDALE

Rockdale LUTHERAN

107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077

