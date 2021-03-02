Deerfield weighs livestream contract for school events

Deerfield school administrators are considering purchasing a service to allow livestreams of sporting events and school activities.
Deerfield Athletic Director Matt Polzin told the school board at a March 1 Committee of the Whole meeting that livestreaming sporting events has become a popular practice among area school districts during the Covid-19 pandemic.
With gathering limits in place and limited spectators allowed at contests, schools are purchasing annual livestreaming contracts to make games accessible to the public.
“I don’t think the streaming is going away. I think this is going to be one positive of the pandemic,” Polzin said. “People can sit at home and watch games.”
“But schools are going to have to keep paying for it,” he added.
The services aren’t just for athletics, Polzin said. They could also be used to livestream music concerts, musicals and other school events.
This year, Polzin said Deerfield has streamed its games on Facebook Live for free and hasn’t made any moves to purchase a streaming service. But now that its alternative volleyball season has started, Polzin said he’s doing some research.
Polzin noted that streaming services would be for indoor events, because the technology isn’t yet suited to outdoor games. The district would continue to rely on Facebook Live outside, Polzin said. But cameras for outdoor sports are in development, Polzin said.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen said purchasing a streaming service will depend on how many home contests there will be, and whether the cost is deemed to be worth it.
No decision was made at the March 1 meeting. Polzin said he’ll likely start the girls volleyball alternative season with free social media streams, and see how they go.
“I didn’t want to rush it,” Polzin said.
Options
One option, Polzin said, is a service called NFHS. While less expensive for the district, it requires viewers to pay a monthly subscription fee to watch games. Polzin admitted that isn’t ideal.
Two other options, Justagame Live and Hudl, would require the district to pay an annual fee to livestream to viewers for free.
Polzin said Justagame would cost the district $750 to purchase a camera and a $2,000 a year to stream. Hudl charges a yearly fee of $3,000 per camera, which districts borrow and return after their contracts end, Polzin said.
Justagame uses a wide-angle stationary camera, and streams to the service’s website. Hudl uses a mobile camera that moves with action and streams to Youtube.
The district could also continue using Facebook Live, which Polzin said is free and easy to find for most viewers but isn’t always the highest quality stream.
School board member Lisa Sigurslid questioned whether Deerfield’s cable access station, WDEE, could be used to livestream games online.
And board member Autumn Knudtson expressed support for making school events more accessible to the public.
