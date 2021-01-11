Public Health Madison & Dane County issued a new health order Monday that continues to limit indoor gatherings, while raising the accepted outdoor gathering size.
Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 13, indoor gatherings are limited to ten people, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 50 people.
Dane County public health in December set indoor gathering limits to ten people, and outdoor gatherings to 25.
This order, Emergency Order #12, doubles the outdoor gathering size allowed in December.
In November, the public health department had banned all indoor gatherings, and limited outdoor gatherings to 10.
Dane County officials say the county is continuing to see high Covid-19 rates.
“The number of people being diagnosed with Covid-19 remains very high and new, more contagious virus variants are circulating in the world and United States. We know spending time outside with others is less risky than spending time together inside, so we have raised gathering limits outside in recognition of this research. We ask that everyone continue to limit gathering indoors for the health and safety of the community,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.
“Although we still have a high burden of disease, Dane County is doing better than the state in both number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 and dying of Covid-19. This shows the success of our orders in preventing illness and saving lives,” said Joe Parisi, Dane County Executive.
Order #12 allows drive-in activities to offer outdoor seating, as long as activities follow gathering limits, and requires social distancing during low-risk sports as much as possible.
This health order continues to limit restaurants to 25 percent capacity for indoor dining, and businesses at 50 percent of approved building capacity. Face masks are still required inside, while driving with people not in your household or outdoors at a restaurant or tavern.
This health order will be in effect until Feb. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.