Due to COVID-19, many local government meetings have been occurring online. Some are now returning to in-person. Some have moved from their normal locations to larger spaces to ensure social distancing. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn where in-person meetings are being held and how to attend online meetings, including access codes.

Village Board

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION



Station presentation to Lake Mills Town Board

Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane, Lake Mills

CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Board

Monday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC

DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT

School Board Committee of the Whole

Monday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m., DHS Commons

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Lake Management District Board

Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m., Town Hall

