Due to COVID-19, many local government meetings have been occurring online. Some are now returning to in-person. Some have moved from their normal locations to larger spaces to ensure social distancing. Please reach out directly to municipal offices to learn where in-person meetings are being held and how to attend online meetings, including access codes. To add a meeting to this list, email ksaemann@hngnews.com or call (608) 220-7285.VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE
Village Board
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center
CAMBRIDGE COMMUNITY COMMUNITY FIRE AND EMS COMMISSION
Contact municipalities on whether meetings are in-person or online, for in-person meeting locations, and for online access information.
Station presentation to Lake Mills Town Board
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Korth Park, W8390 Korth Lane, Lake Mills
CAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
School Board
Monday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMC
DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT
School Board Committee of the Whole
Monday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m., DHS Commons
VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD
Finance Committee
Monday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m., teleconference
Village Board
Monday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., teleconference
TOWN OF DEERFIELD
Town Board
Monday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center
TOWN OF CHRISTIANA
Town Board
Tuesday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., Town Hall
TOWN OF OAKLAND
Town Board
Tuesday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Lake Management District Board
Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m., Town Hall
